Rocky's secret knock-out blow in Adani FIFO fight

WINNING BID: Part of the team behind Rockhampton's winning Adani FIFO hub deal were (from left) Rockhampton Airport general manager Scott Waters, executive coordinator for the mayor's office Damon Morrison, CFO Alicia Cutler, mayor Margaret Strelow, CEO Evan Pardon and deputy CEO Ross Cheesman (Deputy CEO). Chris Ison ROK051017ccouncilteam

ROCKY Balboa isn't the only underdog to fight their way to the top.

Aptly titled Project Rocky, a top secret council operation spearheaded by industry experts was the key to the city's triumph in the David and Goliath battle with Townsville.

The reward was the sweetest news Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow could have wished for, the moment the boxing gloves were raised Rocky Balboa style after a hard-fought victory.

But like any fight, it's the preparation which seals the deal and the city's FIFO win was no different.

Project Rocky took in a select group of people including CEO Evan Pardon, deputy CEO Ross Cheesman, airport general manager Scott Waters, chief financial officer Alicia Cutler, executive coordinator for Cr Strelow's office Damon Morrison, and of course the mayor herself.

The winning bid started with an office staple: brainstorming.

Mr Pardon yesterday said not much had changed from the original August 2016 meeting notes outlining Rockhampton's plan to swoop in with their offer to operate a Galilee Basin airport.

Project Rocky grew out of a need to keep everything secret, after inside information was making its way to other councils in the FIFO fight.

Adani's announcement of Townsville as the operation hub of the project was the signal for Rockhampton to ramp up their offer and put everything they had into the FIFO hub bid.

"This is all within the framework of understanding this is generational stuff,” Cr Strelow told The Morning Bulletin. "If there was something that made a difference, we needed to do it.”

The process started with three secret community meetings hosted by council, where select industry and business leaders could mingle with Adani executives and build a picture of why Rockhampton would be the best place for the mining giant's employees to live.

The 15 to 20 people invited to each meeting were sworn to secrecy and included representatives from education, health and other businesses.

At each meeting there was an aspect of the region to sell, be it real estate or education.

These were complimented by small meetings between the Project Rocky team and Adani representatives at Pacino's, Headricks Lane and The Empire.

The bid was council's highest priority and came before family holidays, Christmas and even natural disasters.

Rockhampton and Townsville will be FIFO hubs for Adani's Carmichael Coal Mine. Rockhampton Regional Council

During the flood this year, Cr Strelow and Mr Waters were being pressured to prove the water wouldn't shut the city, and any potential FIFO workers, down as it had in 2011.

The pair made their way out of Rocky, driving to Gladstone to fly to Brisbane for high level meetings before Cr Strelow was back again to front media about the unfolding disaster.

"We have made a point of being everywhere,” Cr Strelow said.

"Even when we would have had a really good excuse not to be there.”

But behind this public front of meetings and showcasing the region's many lifestyle luxuries, was cold, hard cash and commercial negotiations.

"We know that the world out there, industry, all levels of government, expected it was a foregone conclusion that it all went to Townsville,” Cr Strelow said.

"And we've been terriers and not willing to give up.

"I think we've probably somewhat annoyed Townsville by our persistence and it has paid off. Today (Thursday) was the sweetest news we could have had for our community.

"It would have been nice to be the sole FIFO hub, but that would probably be a little unrealistic given our size and Adani's needs.”

The $15.5 million bid secures a 30-year lease of the independently operated airport at the Galilee Basin, which will be part of the first stage of the mine's construction and start in coming weeks.

Part of Rockhampton Airport will also become a dedicated FIFO area, with meeting rooms for use by Adani and drug testing facilities for workers, as well as parking concessions.

This will also become part of Rockhampton's attraction to other mines.

Council will also create a dedicated position to help accommodate people moving to the region, as well as those already living here who want to understand how to apply for FIFO roles.

See tomorrow's edition as The Bulletin goes behind closed doors with council's A-Team who detail how the deal was won, including the red herring bid they used to keep their offer secret.