Rocky’s SES fleet well-equipped with vehicle upgrades

THE Rockhampton State Emergency Service Unit will be equipped to serve the community for years to come with the arrival of four replacement vehicles in their fleet.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said that the vehicles, which were purchased by council, were an investment in the safety of our community.

“Our incredible SES volunteers do so much for our region, and we are proud to support them in any way we can,” Mayor Strelow said.

“Part of this support is to ensure that our volunteers can always feel absolutely confident knowing they can rely on their equipment.

“The four vehicles that we’re replacing are still in good working condition. However, our policy at council is to replace the vehicles every seven years, to ensure the fleet is always in top condition.”

Chair of the LDMG, Councillor Tony Williams, said that while these four vehicles would serve our community for the next seven years, two of the vehicles being replaced wold continue to support SES operations in other ­communities.

“Our normal process for these vehicles is to strip the equipment and auction them, which is what will be happening with two of the cars,” Cr Williams said.

“The other two, however, are being sold to Barcoo Shire Council to help support SES operations in their communities.

“While this sale sounds relatively straightforward, our two councils and a number of emergency agencies have worked very closely to make this possible, and I would like to take a moment to give credit to those involved.”

SES Central Region manager Andrew Wyatt said this was a win for all parties.

“The SES Unit within the Barcoo Shire Council will certainly welcome the arrival of these two vehicles,” Mr Wyatt said.

“The assistance of the Rockhampton Regional Council has greatly enhanced capability to the SES in the Barcoo Shire.

“This is a fantastic example of two councils working closely together to support the SES and the community.”