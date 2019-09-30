Rocky’s sister city to receive renowned Aussie paintings

Rockhampton Art Gallery director Bianca Acimovic and artist William Yaxley who will spend a month's residency in Rockhampton sister city Zhenjiang in China

PROMINENT Australian artist William Yaxley will soon turn his canvas to the mountains and medieval buildings of Rockhampton’s sister city, Zhenjiang.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said Yaxley will spend one month representing the Rockhampton Region as an Artist-in-Residence in Zhenjiang, helping to develop the relationship between the two sister cities.

“We often talk about the economic benefits of forging sister-city relationships, however the cultural benefits of this relationship are just as rich,” Mayor Strelow said.

“Art is a universal language that transcends the boundaries of distance, language, and experience.

“William Yaxley is an incredible self-taught artist who made his home in Central Queensland for more than 20 years, and has recently moved back to the area.

“He is a storyteller with a clear sense of humour. Through his brushstrokes I believe he will share genuine insight into the experience and character of our region, and provide us with a glimpse of life in Zhenjiang.

William Yaxley : Flower Farm, Lamb Island

“William will be an incredible ambassador for Rockhampton.”

William Yaxley said that he is looking forward to his time as an Artist-in-Residence in Zhenjiang.

“I’m not sure what to expect, but I’m looking forward to meeting other artists, and seeing what happens,” Mr Yaxley said.

UQ National Self-Portrait Prize : The temporary centre of the universe by William Yaxley

“I’ll be looking to give a good impression of Rockhampton, and learning what I can about Zhenjiang.

“It sounds like a great adventure.”

Yaxley will be in Zhenjiang from October 14 — November 14, and will participate in Rockhampton Day on November 7. Rockhampton Regional Council will fund flights and per diems.