Rocky's Smart Hub goes international with trip to US

HEADING TO THE STATES: The Smart Hub's Business Manager, Elize Hattin, with Queensland's Chief Entrepreneur, Steve Baxter. Contributed

ROCKHAMPTON'S Smart Hub is going international.

An international meet up of start-ups, innovators and investors will take place in Colorado and California, America next month.

The Smart Hub's Business Manager, Elize Hattin, will join some of the most innovative organisations in Australia on a Start Up Community Leaders Mission to Boulder and San Francisco.

It is a program which will include visits to tech giants, high-growth startups, local investors, corporate innovators, incubators, and co-working spaces.

Rockhampton Region Mayor, Margaret Strelow proposed the approval of the trip in this week's council meeting.

"This will be an absolutely fantastic opportunity for our Smart Hub, over the past year we have achieved some outstanding things, but it is vital that we can showcase that work on a national and international scale,” Cr Strelow said.

"Building relationships and networks is such a key part of the startup sector, and this trip will allow our Business Manager to do just that.

"I am delighted council unanimously approved this trip, and that we continue to put our money where our mouth is when it comes to investing in the businesses of the future.”

Elize Hattin, the Smart Hub's Business Manager, said she was excited to share the work of the Smart Hub and learn from similar organisations in America.

"It is so important to spend time learning about the organisations who are world leading in this field, and to be able to bring those lessons back to our region,” she said.

"It is especially exciting that Rocky native and Queensland's Chief Entrepreneur, Steve Baxter, will be joining us.

"With our new premises at Customs House opening soon, I am confident the Smart Hub will continue to go from strength to strength.”

The trip, which is hosted by Startup Catalyst, will take place from March 11 to 18.