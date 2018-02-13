Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rocky's so hot that...'chickens are laying boiled eggs!'

Bille Fraser sent this cool pic in.
Bille Fraser sent this cool pic in.

IT'S OFFICIAL. Rocky has broke through the 40°C mark.

And while the city sizzles, some people are taking to The Morning Bulletin's Facebook page to share images and anecdotes of just how hot it is.

 

Adam Wratten

Here are some of our favourite posts.

Toni Ambrey: It's so hot my chickens are laying boiled eggs!

Leanne Brooks: A colleague went outside for a smoke and the cigarette lit itself.

Tracey Zunker: It's so hot that you can slap on crisco for some fried chicken!

Dane Heslin: It's so hot I got an alabama swamp going on.

Steven Maxwell: Even my sweat is sweating

Kayla Kirk: It's so hot that Satan is breaking a sweat

Leanne Brooks: I'm sweating like a politician on election day!

Bo Duke: Tap water is only available in hot now.

Amanda Thompson: It's so hot that the road melted and now there's a big ridge in the bitumen at the lights on Fitzroy and bolzover. It's bigger then it looks in the pic

 

Amanda Thompson: It's so hot that the road melted and now there's a big ridge in the bitumen at the lights on Fitzroy and bolzover. It's bigger then it looks in the pic
Amanda Thompson: It's so hot that the road melted and now there's a big ridge in the bitumen at the lights on Fitzroy and bolzover. It's bigger then it looks in the pic

If you've got a great line or pic share it on The Morning Bulletin's Facebook page.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Revealed: Rocky and Yeppoon's 20 most eligible singles

Revealed: Rocky and Yeppoon's 20 most eligible singles

Look no further, we've compiled a list of locals searching for love.

Reel 'em in: Quirky Valentine's Day gift lures Rocky lovers

Natalie Swift from Tall Pines Florist with a bouquet of flowers including fishing lures.

1,000 roses set to head out the doors today and tomorrow

Breaking: Authorities perform CPR on person at Emu Park

Emergency service workers have performed CPR on a person pulled out of the water at Emu Park.

Two people pulled from water on Capricorn Coast

Robber smuggles drugs into prison months after parole

Darren James Hobson, 36, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court today to one count of trafficking.

He teamed up with an inmate and corrections officer to smuggle drugs

Local Partners