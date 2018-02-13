Rocky's so hot that...'chickens are laying boiled eggs!'

Bille Fraser sent this cool pic in.

Bille Fraser sent this cool pic in.

IT'S OFFICIAL. Rocky has broke through the 40°C mark.

And while the city sizzles, some people are taking to The Morning Bulletin's Facebook page to share images and anecdotes of just how hot it is.

Adam Wratten

Here are some of our favourite posts.

Toni Ambrey: It's so hot my chickens are laying boiled eggs!

Leanne Brooks: A colleague went outside for a smoke and the cigarette lit itself.

Tracey Zunker: It's so hot that you can slap on crisco for some fried chicken!

Dane Heslin: It's so hot I got an alabama swamp going on.

Steven Maxwell: Even my sweat is sweating

Kayla Kirk: It's so hot that Satan is breaking a sweat

Leanne Brooks: I'm sweating like a politician on election day!

Bo Duke: Tap water is only available in hot now.

Amanda Thompson: It's so hot that the road melted and now there's a big ridge in the bitumen at the lights on Fitzroy and bolzover. It's bigger then it looks in the pic

Amanda Thompson: It's so hot that the road melted and now there's a big ridge in the bitumen at the lights on Fitzroy and bolzover. It's bigger then it looks in the pic

If you've got a great line or pic share it on The Morning Bulletin's Facebook page.