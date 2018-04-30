Rocky's special Qantas feature takes flight

ONE million people from around the world will read about our Beef Capital.

This month, Rockhampton is being featured in QantasLink Spirit Magazine.

The magazine is read by one million passengers flying on any of the 8000 flights to 56 destinations by the QantasLink network each month.

QantasLink Spirit Magazine editor Jacqueline Lunn said Rockhampton was a town with so much to offer.

"From the beautiful Fitzroy River and nearby hiking trails, to great pubs, a vibrant art and theatre scene as well as an exciting racing carnival that draws people from all over the region,” she said.

"It's also close to some stunning coastal towns like Yeppoon and Emu Park which are popular fishing, boating and swimming spots and great for a day's road trip.

Six popular Rockhampton faces are featured in the magazine's profiles.

A preview of the QantasLink Spirit Magazine featuring Rockhampton. Contributed

The profiles include Parkhurst butcher and Sausage King Reggie Brooks, butcher's wife and fashion judge Madonna Boodle, distillery owners of the Saleyards Hotel Caitie and Warren Brewer, marriage celebrant Zac Garven, lychee farmer Krystal Caton, and printmaker artist Michelle Black.

"It's the people who really make the town special, and for this feature we are so please to share the stories of passionate locals who proudly call Rocky home,” Jacqueline said.

The magazine will hit the plane seats today, and will remain in circulation for the whole month - just in time for Beef Australia 2018 when huge numbers of international and national guests are expected to fly into Rockhamtpon.

Qantas have added four return 717s with 125 seats and three return Q400 services with 74 seats for Beef Australia 2018.

