Rocky's star midfielder shines at state titles

Jessica Moffat was Player of the Carnival in Division 2. CONTRIBUTED

HOCKEY: Jessica Moffat had three reasons to celebrate after the Queensland under-18 championships in Cairns.

The star midfielder was a member of the Rockhampton team that won the Division 2 grand final in a shoot-out against the Sunshine Coast after the two sides were locked at 2-all at the end of regular time.

She went on to be awarded Player of the Carnival in Division 2 and was then named in the Queensland squad.

Her sister Ebonee and fellow Rocky rep Cassidy Knuth are also in the squad.

CHAMPION EFFORT: The Rockhampton under-18 girls won Division 2 at the state championships in Ipswich. CONTRIBUTED

Rockhampton's under-18 boys finished equal third at their titles in Ipswich, with seven players earning state squad selection - Kaleb Christensen, Clayton Evans, Cooper Johnson, Sean McDonald, Darcy Milner, Regan Weatherhead and Kosia Williams.

The under-18 championships were a real family affair for the Moffats.

Jessica and Ebonee's older sister Courtney was part of the Rockhampton team, as was their younger sister Amy, 13.

Their brother Nathan played in the boys' team.

Jessica said the girls had built a good combination from playing together as RHaiders in Rockhampton Hockey's A2 women's competition.

The players were thrilled to get the win but Jessica admitted she was "very nervous” when the final came down to a shoot-out.

Ebonee scored first and Jessica last to help Rockhampton secure a 4-2 victory.

Jessica Moffat playing for Frenchville in the CQ Hockey League. Chris Ison ROK170618chockey4

The 16-year-old was a little taken aback when named Division 2's best player.

"I was surprised because I'd actually forgotten they had that award,” she said.

"I was a bit shocked but it was great. My teammates were all happy for me and told me I deserved it so that felt really good.”

Jessica is no stranger to state honours and played with the Queensland under-18 No.2 team at last year's nationals.

Earning a call-up will be a tougher assignment this time, with just one team to be selected from the 37-member squad after trials early next year.

Jessica said it was great to be realising her hockey goals with her sister.

"It's really nice to be doing these things together,” she said.

"Ebonee plays at the back so we have a good combination on the field.

"It's going to be harder to make Queensland this year but we'll give it a good go.”