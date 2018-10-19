Rocky's star siblings line up with CQ Seamers for first time

WINNING COMBINATION: Brothers Todd (left) and Aaron Harmsworth, pictured after Gracemere's Rockhampton A-grade premiership win last year, will play together in the CQ Seamers for the first time this weekend at the Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge.

WINNING COMBINATION: Brothers Todd (left) and Aaron Harmsworth, pictured after Gracemere's Rockhampton A-grade premiership win last year, will play together in the CQ Seamers for the first time this weekend at the Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge. PAM MCKAY

CRICKET: Rockhampton's star sporting siblings Aaron and Todd Harmsworth will play together with the CQ Seamers for the first time this weekend.

Aaron will captain the open rep team, which heads to Mackay today for the three-day Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge.

The team will open its campaign tonight against the traditionally strong Far North Fusion before taking on the Darling Downs Suns and the Wide Bay Flames tomorrow.

Todd Harmsworth is in top form heading into the weekend's challenge. Chris Ison ROK200118ccricket6

Eight regions will be represented, with the winners of the semi-finals going on to play the decider at the Gabba in a curtain-raiser to a Brisbane Heat BBL game in January.

Having fallen just one win short of the grand final last year, the CQ Seamers are keen to go one better this weekend.

Aaron said it would be exciting to play alongside Todd in the challenge for the first time.

"It's another accomplishment for us. We've done a fair bit together on the sporting field, be it in hockey or cricket, and this is another nice accolade,” he said.

"Hopefully we can enjoy some more success and what would be even better would be playing a game at the Gabba with him.”

Aaron said the team was well balanced and one of the strongest to represent CQ in several years.

"We bat down to eight and nine and have seven bowling options, a couple of them spin,” he said.

Strike bowler Ben Milne will be looking to get among the wickets. Chris Ison ROK250218ccricket4

"We have a fair bit of strike power with the bat with Joe McGahan, who has been one of the leading bats in CQ for a while now, and with Todd, who is the in-form batsman in the local comp at the moment.

"Ben Milne will be one of our main strike weapons with the ball and then we have two good spinners in Justin Peacock and Logan Whitfield.

"We also have Jason Seng, who is an excellent all-rounder and one of the best fielders in country cricket.”

Aaron said the Seamers would take an aggressive approach this weekend, knowing they had to win two of their three games to make the semis.

"You've got to be aggressive with bat and ball and with your field placings,” he said.

"You need to take wickets and score in excess of 140 to be competitive.

"It's one of those tournaments where you need to be firing for every ball of every game and hopefully we're the team that's doing that.”

CQ SEAMERS

Mark O'Keeffe, Jason Seng, Anthony Eden, Joe McGahan, Cameron Keene, Todd Harmsworth, Aaron Harmsworth (C), Brent Hartley, Justin Peacock, Ben Milne, Joey Pratt, Logan Whitfield