Rocky's state reps soar to success at nationals

STAR PERFORMERS: Rockhampton competitors (from left) Sam Durkin, Grace Humphries, Mackenzie Rolfe, Britney Glazebrook, Brydie McKee and Matt Grieves with the awards bounty they brought home from the national championships in Melbourne. Chris Ison ROK110618ctrampoline1

TRAMPOLINING: Trampolinist Britney Glazebrook led the way for Victoria Park's Queensland reps, bringing home three gold and a silver medal from the nationals in Melbourne.

The 16-year-old staged two remarkable come-from-behind performances to win both the junior international women's individual trampoline and the double mini trampoline.

She also made a valuable contribution to help the Queensland team claim gold in the international women's double mini trampoline in the interstate teams challenge.

To round out her demanding schedule, she partnered with Brisbane's Carina Hegarty to win silver in the international women's double mini trampoline.

Youngsters Samuel Durkin and Matthaeus Grieves produced back-to-back successful synchronisation routines to win gold in the youth men.

Durkin, 12, came from seventh place in the qualification round to also be crowned the youth men's double mini national champion.

Brydie McKee also stood on the podium, winning bronze in the under-17 women's double mini trampoline.

Victoria Park's head coach Kerry Smyth said the international stream competitors did particularly well, with Durkin and Grieves putting in an "awesome effort”.

"It was the first time the two boys had jumped together at such a high level, and it was a significantly harder and more difficult routine, which they excelled in.

"Sam demonstrated some great resilience to come back from disappointment in one event to clean up the field in the finals in the youth men and win the national championship in the double mini trampoline.

"Britney was amazing. She came from behind to win the individual trampoline by a margin of 3.015 points and backed it up to win gold in the double mini trampoline.

"Those incredible results show how much she is continuing to develop as a competitor.”

Reannan Campbell had the highest-scoring routine of the competition in the under-13 girls' individual trampoline but was unlucky in her second routine and did not progress to the final. Campbell produced credible double mini tramp performances to excel as a finalist in her age group event.

Victoria Park gymnast Grace Humphries also enjoyed success at the nationals, especially rewarding after the club's absence at this level of competition for two decades.

She won gold with the Queensland Level 9 open women's team and three bronze medals in the individual apparatus finals of bars, beam and floor.

Rockhampton PCYC member Mackenzie Rolfe won silver in the youth women's synchronised trampoline.