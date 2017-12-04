Menu
Rocky's super athletes' remarkable national achievement

The VidaFit Rockhampton team (from left) Dan Stevens, Megan Hawley, Dan Withers, Madi Minns, Jason Larcombe and Courtney Williams finished sixth at the national finals at the weekend.
Pam McKay
by

CROSSFIT: "Absolutely amazing.”

That was how Dan Withers summed up the performance of the VidaFit Rockhampton team which, for the second year running, finished sixth at the national crossfit finals.

Withers and teammates Dan Stevens, Megan Hawley, Madi Minns, Jason Larcombe and Courtney Williams took on the country's best in the ultimate test of strength and endurance at the Sydney decider.

Their efforts had them just three points off fifth and only 30 points off a podium finish.

"It was a really awesome weekend all round,” Withers said from Sydney this morning.

"We were in sixth at the end of the first day and held on to finish there at the end of competition on Sunday.

"They were really tough workouts and did a really good job of testing every dimension of your fitness.

Dan Withers was pleased with the team's consistency.
"There would have been over 500 teams contesting the whole series so to finish sixth is absolutely amazing and a reflection of the hard work and dedication of every member of our team.”

Withers said one of the most pleasing aspects was that the Rocky team performed strongly in the majority of workouts.

"We're very consistent and managed to score really well across most of them. While we didn't win any we didn't blow out in any either which is one area where we've really improved.

"We have a really healthy, hard-working culture amongst our competition squad and everyone puts everything they have into every workout.

"We're all prepared to go the extra mile because we're not just teammates, we're all really good friends.”

Withers said he and his team members enjoyed dinner and a few celebratory drinks after the gruelling weekend of competition.

"We'll take a bit of time out and wind back our training to give our bodies a chance to recover. We'll then set a plan for the next 12 months and early next year we'll be back into it,” he said.”

