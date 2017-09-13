31°
Rocky's super coach wins leadership award

LEADING THE WAY: Elize Hattin was awarded a Capricornia Queensland regional Australian Leadership Excellence Award (ALEAs) for her contribution to the business industry.
by By Sean Fox

ELIZE Hattin is one of the region's most inspiring business leaders.

Recently the Rockhampton business coach was awarded a Capricornia Queensland regional Australian Leadership Excellence Award (ALEAs) for her contribution to the business industry.

"One of the qualities of a leader is the ability to have vision,” Elize said.

Elize has always had a passion for business and helping others.

"I really have two passions in life - I have a passion for business and a passion for people,” she said.

"I started my career by studying psychology...however, instead of pursuing a career in that field, what I decided to do after uni was to start my first business.”

Since then, she has run several businesses and encouraged others to strive for success.

Elize discovered coaching after moving to the United Kingdom.

"Coaching allowed me to combine my two passions,” she said.

Elize started her coaching business in Rockhampton in 2007 which specialises in life and business coaching.

"I work with individuals to improve their lives, improve their careers, improve their relationships and to grow their businesses,” she said.

Among her many achievements, Eliza also manages Rockhampton Regional Council's Smart Hub program.

The facility guides up-and-coming businesses within the region to achieve greatness through a variety of workshops and programs.

After writing books and hosting seminars, Elize has a new project on the horizon.

She has teamed up with a local software developer to create a chat-bot that will deliver coaching to make it more accessible and affordable.

”I think you're successful when you like who you are, you like what you do, like who you're doing it with and you're achieving something worthwhile,” she said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
