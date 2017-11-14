Rocky's super-sized prison gets another expansion

Minister for Police Mark Ryan, Member for Mirani Jim Pearce, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Labor Candidate for Rockhampton Barry ORouke will makeover the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

CAPRICORNIA Correctional Centre will receive 100 secure high-security prison cells on top of the 164 residential cells already announced earlier this year.

The $200 million expansion will increase the prison's capacity from 410 prisoners to 674, after the envisioned 2020 completion date.

An extra 115 full time jobs will become available at the prison, opening up the job market for Rockhampton locals.

"I am proud to be a part of a Palaszczuk Government that is delivering Queensland jobs, and this important and much-needed infrastructure for Corrective Services will continue to deliver for Central Queensland with career opportunities for locals for years to come,” Member for Mirani Jim Pearce said.

Labor candidate Barry O'Rourke said the expansion got the green light after Queensland Corrective Services, Building and Asset Services and the managing contractor, CPB, examined the build specifications and discovered the capacity could be increased within the $200 million budget.

"The increased beds will ease prison-capacity pressure at the centre and in the State, which will in turn help ensure ensure, prisoner and community safety,” Mr O'Rourke said.

The Palaszczuk Government has already previously provided 35 Corrective Services staff members to the Capricornia Correctional Centre since 2015.

"The increase in capacity available at the Capricornia Correctional Centre is the next step in a number of initiatives the Government is planning, and delivering as we take action on rising prisoner numbers,” Minister for Corrective Services Mark Ryan said.

The government has also promised a 52-bed increase at the Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre.