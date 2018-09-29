Rocky's Supercars ambassador throws support behind local bid

BULLY VISIT: Mercury Mowen stopped by The Morning Bulletin to speak about her role as a Miss Supercars Ambassador.

ONE local who is super keen to see Rockhampton secure a Supercars event is Mercury Mowen.

After initially starting out as a model and a fan of the Supercars, Ms Mowen decided to challenge herself by entering the Miss Supercars Ambassador competition in 2017.

She subsequently won a role as an Ambassador and has since thrived promoting Supercars events, supporting sponsors and raising thousands for Variety Australia, the children's charity helping sick and disadvantaged children.

"Being a part of Supercars Australia as a Miss Supercars Ambassador has been a truly rewarding experience,” Ms Mowen said.

"Rather than just being a spectator, it's an incredible once in a lifetime experience being able to be in the thick of it all and helping in the background, playing a role helping the event.”

During the Supercars Ambassador program, Ms Mowen's motivation was boosted by a number of inspiring women who assisted with her personal development and growth.

"It really took a step away from the modelling side of things and more into the ambassador world, being a role model for other young women,” Ms Mowen said.

"I've had the benefit of learning professional life skills, I've gained so much self-confidence.

"It taught me so much how to look after myself, manage myself and how to speak professionally as well.”

Ms Mowen said she would love to see Rockhampton build a track to host the Supercars.

"It'd bring a huge tourism boost to the area,” she said.

"Being a local resident of Rockhampton, I'm eager to show off my home to the world.”

One of the reasons why Ms Mowen loves CQ so much is its strong community spirit and people's willingness to support locals like herself.

"The residents of Central Queensland support one another, from small daily gestures to large scale events like Supercars,” she said.

"Thanks to the locals of our region, I was lucky enough to earn the title of Miss Supercars Voters Choice 2017 (at the national finals), and I'm eager to show off my home at the national finals again in October this year at the Gold Coast 600.”

After serving a two year term as a Miss Supercars Ambassador in 2019, Ms Mowen hopes she can win again to continue on in the role.