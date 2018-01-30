Super nanna welcomes 87th grandchild

SUPER GRAN: L-R Michelle Bailey, Piper Bailey, Beryl Bulman and Briana Bailey. Beryl has a total of 82 children, grand children and great grand children.

MEET Rockhampton's "supergran".

Beryl Bulman is "nanna" to 87 grandchildren.

The mother of eight has 33 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

On Sunday, she welcomed the latest addition.

Oh, and there's another on the way.

"I just love them all, I think they are all fantastic," Mrs Bulman said.

The Rockhampton woman can remember all of their birthdays too and looks forward to celebrating Christmas with her family every year.

She feels proud to have such a great support base around her.

Mrs Bulman said all of her family are in Rockhampton, except for one son and his children who live in Brisbane.

There is a great age difference between her oldest grandchild, 46, and the youngest, born on Sunday.

The youngest granddaughter was born on her uncle's birthday, who passed away when he was four months old and would have turned 20.

Beryl recently celebrated her 90th birthday where she met one of her two great great grandchildren.