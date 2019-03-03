Rocky's Taryn Roberts breaks 34-year-long record at CQ meet

SWIMMING: Rocky City Swimming Club's Taryn Roberts was a clear stand-out at the weekend's Central Queensland Junior Swimming Championships.

Contributing to a total of 16 records set by 20 clubs at the meet, Roberts delivered enviable wins and broke a 34-year-strong record to claim the Brian Thomas Trophy.

Roberts had an impressive line-up of wins, including the 12 year girls 100m breast stroke, where she broke the 1:20:85 record with a swim of 1:16:29.

"Another good swimmer was Ty Hartwell from Rocky City who did well in taking out several trophies and awards all up,” CQ Swimming Association president Michael Borg said.

"It was pleasing to see age championships from clubs across the board including Rocky City, Caribeae, Emu Park, Tannum, Barcaldine and Biloela.

"When the medals were presented, there were club call-outs from all over the place meaning it was a good effort from clubs all over.

"Clubs as far west as Barcaldine and Longreach were medalling despite what they have against them. They still got places.”

The club awarded the highest points overall was Rocky City, which provided strong swimmers in most age groups.

"It was also pleasing to see a relatively new club, Gladstoen South, having a very strong showing and coming fourth,” Borg said.

"Their coaching team was led by Adam Eisman. With the support of their coach, their families and the club, they did well and should be proud of themselves.”

There were 60 swimmers in the seven and under divisions, and the young athletes impressed by tackling 100m events with strong efforts.

The freestyle relay events were also crowd-pleasers, with teams coming together and delivering some of their fastest individual times.

"It was very pleasing to see clubs continuing to cheer and kids lifting that extra level,” Borg said.

"Lots of kids competed over the two days but will gave their all in the relays and some of them swam faster than usual because they were motivated by the team and the cheering.”

Borg thanked the clubs, in particular those who travelled, as well as parents and volunteers, Rockhampton Regional Council and BlueFit for helping to make the event possible.

Borg said clubs are now preparing members for the State School Championships on March 28-30, where a Capricorn team will compete at Brisbane.