Rocky's third oldest business is lengths ahead of the opposition

THE Rockhampton Jockey Club has been around for almost 150 years, demonstrating thoroughbred business staying credentials.

Their media and communications officer Darryn Nufer is always looking to grow the business and thinks joining the Fitzroy Club will help them finish several lengths ahead of the opposition.

"Anything that showcases local businesses has got to be beneficial,” Mr Nufer said.

"Also to network and get involved with the other local businesses that have joined up.

"I saw a couple of the other businesses that were getting involved and we thought it would be a good thing to get behind as well.”

Mr Nufer said he hoped when local businesses came together under the one umbrella it would act as an example to others to get behind and support it.

He said it was just another way for the Rockhampton Jockey Club to get their name out there, along with social media, to let people know what they do.

"We're predominantly a race club hosting more than 40 race meetings a year but we're also very busy with functions and events,” Mr Nufer said.

"We're always very busy, when you race as many times as what we do, it almost averages out to a race meeting every week of the year.”

He said their members' facility doubled up as a function and event centre where they hosted weddings, corporate breakfasts and parties.

The Jockey Club has 15 full-time staff but Mr Nufer said their ranks would swell with casual staff to almost 100 total employees for the larger marquee events.

According to Mr Nufer, the biggest race meeting of the year was the winter carnival featuring the Rockhampton Cup but the Caulfield Cup race day was the most attended event on the racing calendar.

"That's coming up on October 21 this year, we usually get 5000 to 6000 people to Caulfield Cup day,” he said.

Mr Nufer said the club did well to pick themselves up quickly after the damage caused by the April flooding to have the facilities ready to go in time for a successful winter racing carnival in June.

"That was a very busy time getting the racecourse back into a state that was able to be not only trained on for the horses but also raced on,” he said.