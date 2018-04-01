Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOUGH: Jayden Vea Vea, Dave Buchanan, Morris Pickering, Todd Harmsworth, Sara Gormon, Jessica Powell and Claire Orford.
TOUGH: Jayden Vea Vea, Dave Buchanan, Morris Pickering, Todd Harmsworth, Sara Gormon, Jessica Powell and Claire Orford. Contributed
Rugby League

Rocky's TRL gear up for 'tough' state championships

Steph Allen
by
1st Apr 2018 12:55 PM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rocky Rush Mixed captain, Jayden Vea Vea, is feeling confident about his team's potential leading up to the Touch Rugby League State Championships in three weeks.

The weekend championship will be held at Redcliffe and will see the Rockhampton teams play off against teams from across Queensland for the title.

"TRL (Touch Rugby League) Rockhampton has been sending teams away now for about five or six years to state and national competitions,” Vea Vea said.

"Previous carnivals have been good. We always take competitive sides away. Last year at nationals, the men's team finished in the top eight and at the last state championships, the mixed team finished second.”

Fresh and ready to go with a brand new look, the teams are showcasing not just their new team jerseys with an incorporated Indigenous design, but also an ample amount of fire power.

"All our games will be pretty tough,” Vea Vea said.

"It's very competitive, with all regions sending away strong teams. But I think Carina, Ipswich and the Sunny Cost will be a few teams to look out for.

"In mixed we have a lot of strike power and we are able to score from anywhere. Our girls are very strong and can hold their own. We have two Queensland girls: the Jessica Powell and Jemma Collins, while Sara Gorman, Ash Whouley and newcomer Claire Orford will all be able to hold their own.

"We have play makers like Todd Harmsworth and a bit of speed in Des Gooda and Queensland representative, Dave Buchanan, who are all dangerous.”

Over the next three weeks, the teams will be concentrating on their defensive tactics, to give themselves an advantage against their opposing sides.

"If we can get a few combinations going, some good teamwork and strong defence I think we will have a good chance,” Vea Vea said.

state championships touch rugby league
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Fred's Fight: Community opens heart for sick Yeppoon boy

Fred's Fight: Community opens heart for sick Yeppoon boy

News 'We just don't know what the future holds and that's the scariest thing': Lisa Pyper has been blown away with the community's response to her boy's fight.

Cat hurler’s bizarre apology

Cat hurler’s bizarre apology

Crime Man caught hurling a cat has apologised - kind of?

Gun safe snatcher left trail of evidence, police allege

Gun safe snatcher left trail of evidence, police allege

News Moranbah woman facing string of charges

Police give latest update on CQ missing person mystery

Police give latest update on CQ missing person mystery

News KELPIES could hold clue to the whereabouts of Sarah Lindsay

Local Partners