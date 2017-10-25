31°
Rocky's unaware millionaire: Is it you?

The secret Rockhampton winner has neither checked their Gold Lotto entry nor claimed their division one prize.
by Sean Fox

ONE Rockhampton shopper might have been a millionaire for more than two weeks without even knowing it.

The winning entry had been registered to a Winners Circle Card and purchased at The Lucky Charm in North Rockhampton over two weeks ago.

Unfortunately for the winner, the customer's contact details are not up-to-date which means Golden Casket officials cannot get in touch.

There were four division one winners across the nation in Gold Lotto draw 3779 leaving them each $1,009,441.97.

The winning numbers in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw 3799 on Saturday 7 October 2017 were 18, 34, 31, 7, 13 and 15. The supplementary numbers were 27 and 17.

