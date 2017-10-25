Rocky's unaware millionaire: Is it you?

The secret Rockhampton winner has neither checked their Gold Lotto entry nor claimed their division one prize.

The secret Rockhampton winner has neither checked their Gold Lotto entry nor claimed their division one prize. Inga Williams IR080113LOTTO4

ONE Rockhampton shopper might have been a millionaire for more than two weeks without even knowing it.

The secret winner has neither checked their Gold Lotto entry nor claimed their division one prize.

The winning entry had been registered to a Winners Circle Card and purchased at The Lucky Charm in North Rockhampton over two weeks ago.

Unfortunately for the winner, the customer's contact details are not up-to-date which means Golden Casket officials cannot get in touch.

There were four division one winners across the nation in Gold Lotto draw 3779 leaving them each $1,009,441.97.

The winning numbers in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw 3799 on Saturday 7 October 2017 were 18, 34, 31, 7, 13 and 15. The supplementary numbers were 27 and 17.