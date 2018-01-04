Rocky's upgraded fire station set to be best in Queensland

WORK IN PROGRESS: Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke and Acting Commissioner Steve Barber outside the Rockhampton Fire Station which is currently undergoing renovations.

WORK IN PROGRESS: Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke and Acting Commissioner Steve Barber outside the Rockhampton Fire Station which is currently undergoing renovations. Allan Reinikka ROK040118aqfes1

CQ FIRIES will soon have extra fire power at their disposal thanks to the upgrade of the Rockhampton Fire and Rescue Station and communications centre.

The original Kent St building, which was constructed in the 1970s, was due for an overhaul to keep up with the changing demands of fire fighting.

The Queensland government provided $3.786m to upgrade and improve the facility including providing the Central Region Fire Communications Centre with a technology upgrade to ensure fast responses to emergency calls at peak times.

The works will make it the most up to date station in the state.

QFES IN ACTION: The upgrades to the Rockhampton Fire Station will improve their ability to deliver their fire fighting service to the community. Warren Kelly.

Improvements planned within the existing fire station including new training facilities and vital equipment maintenance and testing facilities.

The renovations commenced in October 2017 and weather permitting, were expected to be completed in July.

Acting Commissioner Steve Barber couldn't wait to harness the increased service capacity of the facility in the middle of the year.

"The advancement with this technology will enable us to take 000 calls in a speedier time frame and dispatch our fire and emergency service crews across the region a lot quicker than we're done in the past,” Mr Barber said.

HOT ACTION: Rural and urban fire services work together on a grass fire at Glendale, Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka

"And more importantly, it's a lot more reliable than what we've ever had and it will give us that reliability into the future.”

He said the state of the art technology would help the QFES meet the future demands on their service created by increasingly frequent traffic and weather events.

Touring the facility, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said his government was committed to supporting local emergency services with the communications centre's response area covering a vast 440,000 square kilometres from the Whitsunday Islands to Agnes Water and inland to Winton and Windorah.

"When Central Queenslanders call 000 they speak to fire communications officers in Rockhampton,” Mr O'Rourke said.

Firefighters work to extinguish a house fire on Painswick St, North Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK061213cfire4

"In the first 10 months of 2017, Firecom received more than 3,000 Triple Zero (000) calls prompting responses to thousands of incidents including house fires, road traffic crashes, chemical incidents, swift water rescues, bushfires and other emergencies.

"By upgrading the fire communications centre in Rockhampton, these highly-trained officers can continue to provide this life-saving service to the community.”

QFES statistics