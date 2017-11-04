Rocky's version of Cirque Du Soleil takes stage tonight

SPECTer: An original cirque and dance extravaganza written and created by Rebecca Skinner.

SPECTer: An original cirque and dance extravaganza written and created by Rebecca Skinner. Contributed

ROCKY is about to grab its own taste of Cirque Du Soleil.

Writer and producer of SPECTER Rebecca Skinner from EPIC Studios Australia said her show would showcase local CQ talent when it premieres tonight at the Pilbeam Theatre.

65 local performers ranging from three to 34 years of age will take centre stage.

The show is an enchanting cirque and dance extravaganza incorporates circus skills, aerial flying, acrobatics, dance and live vocals.

Rebecca said a large amount of talent lies within the Central Queensland region.

"It is exciting to be able to bring a full scale professional show to give our students and performers the opportunity to be a part of something fresh and exciting,” she said.

Rebecca said her business is the "only studio in the region that offers performance training for aerialists we are especially excited to showcase the cirque element of the show.”

The Rockhampton woman set the scene for SPECTER.

"Imagine a magical garden in a far of work unknown to man where mystic beings both good and evil dwell...unseen by mere mortals the enchanting dream-catcher spins her magic to make dreams come true for all who happen upon this magical place,” she said.

"Spun into reverie a young girl finds herself with in the mysterious forest walls and is captivated by the creature that live within...guided by Forest Queen Mother Nature the girl dances through her dreamland making many new friends along the way.”

The show was originally written and produced to coincide with the 2016 Rockhampton River Festival with the theme, river reverie.

Rebecca said she received rave reviews from the public which encouraged her to extend the show to a full production.

She said it was great to give Rockhampton a chance to experience its full wonder with their family and friends.

SPECTER will commence at 6:30pm tonight at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Tickets are available at the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, seeitlive.com or phone 4927 4111.

Adult tickets cost $38, concessions and High School students are $33 and children aged between three and 12 years of age cost $28.