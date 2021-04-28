Rocky’s very own Federal Circuit Court now open

The new Rockhampton Feseral Circuit Court has just been opened. Pic: Lachlan Berlin

Rockhampton is now home to its own resident Federal Circuit Court facility for the first time since the local court’s inception in 2000, which has been delivered with bipartisan support.

It now sits in the old District Court building on East Street in Rockhampton City, and has been designed with the safety of family court defendants and plaintiffs in mind.

The new building means the Federal Circuit Court will no longer have to use up the space of the Queensland courts, and will save Central Queenslanders from travelling to Brisbane to negotiate Commonwealth-level family disputes.

The $2.6 million construction funding came from the Federal Government’s October 2020 budget.

Federal Circuit Court Judge Will Alstergren said this was an important step as part of the ongoing campaign to address the safety of children.

“The prevalence of family violence in our society remains a national disgrace,” Judge Alstergren said.

“The fact that one woman is killed, on statistics, every nine days. One child is killed every 14 days. And one man is killed every month.

“Those statistics by themselves mean that things like this regional area, the idea of the resources dedicated to this court are vitally important.”

Judge Alstergren said it was an important registry that received more than 260 family law applications every year.

He thanked the state courts for letting the Federal Circuit Court be a tenant over the years.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the new facility would get family court matters through more quickly.

“When there’s families in distress, we need to deal with that as quickly as we can,” she said.

“A facility like this is actually going to help that.”

Ms Landry said she fought hard for a Federal Circuit Court judge to come to Rockhampton, which happened in 2016 back when the title was Federal Magistrate.

Judge Anne Demack is currently Rockhampton’s resident judge and now has a dedicated place for her court.

Senator Amanda Stoker. Pic: Lachlan Berlin

Assistant Minister to the Attorney-General Senator Amanda Stoker said the Federal Government had allocated $140 million for the court and family law system, with five new registrars and a new judge.

“It puts the police who will do the follow up, who will do the prosecutions, and who will make sure there are real tangible criminal law consequences,” she said.

“There’s a really important need for people in regional communities for access to justice in place, that’s why the Liberal National government was so pleased to deliver on what Michelle Landry worked so hard to deliver here.”

Labor member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said he saw the need to bat for this project straight away after Ms Landry spoke to him about it after he was elected in 2017.

“I was very pleased to see we were able to work in partnership on a state and federal level to be able to provide this service to the people of Central Queensland,” he said.

Mr O’Rourke said it added a level of complexity for the already difficult family issues people were dealing with, if they needed to travel all the way to Brisbane.