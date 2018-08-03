Rocky's voters hear Bernadi's pitch to restore conservatism

The Conservative party, rolled into Rockhampton tonight to talk up their efforts to reshape Australia's conservative political landscape.

Desperate to reassert the conservative movement as an Australian political force, party leader Senator Cory Bernardi and his new senate candidate Lyle Shelton drew a healthy crowd of 100 people to the Rockhampton Leagues Club to hear them speak.

Senator Bernardi said he was enjoying his first ever visit to Rockhampton and had a number of people approach him to share their concerns, which chiefly centred around reducing cost of living pressures.

"I want to help make people's lives better because politics is failing them, something broken in our system” Senator Bernardi said.

Accompanying the Senator Bernadi was his new recruit to the Conservatives party, the former director of the Australian Christian Lobby Mr Shelton, who he worked closely with during their 'no' campaign against the legalisation of same sex marriage.

"I just think this is the last chance our country has to restore common sense at the next election,” Mr Shelton said.

"Unless we can create this presence that is principled and constructive, I'd be very worried about the future of our nation.”

Speaking to the crowd, the conservative politicians traversed a number of topics close to the heart of the conservative movement including freedom of speech, embracing coal fired power, less government intervention and red tape and railing against gender fluidity education in schools.

Mr Shelton threw his support behind the construction of a new high energy low emissions coal fired power station, burning locally derived coal and ridiculed the Clarke Creek wind farm, saying it cost $1billion but only generated three per cent of power.

Mr Shelton warned of a looming economic crisis, a freedom of speech crisis and "we can't even work out if we're Arthur or Martha”.

Senator Bernadi said he wanted to foster free enterprise, hope, opportunity and optimism in society, remove people's reliance on government and stop the country from going backwards.

"Conservatism is taking the lessons of the past, the wisdom of our forefathers, the lived experience that have seen thing evolve through trial and error until they become institutions working for us,” he said.