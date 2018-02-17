Capricornia's weather update and spectacular weather footage

SPECTACULAR FOOTAGE: Rockhampton was lit up last night by some amazing lightning.

ALTHOUGH the storm cell wasn't a direct hit on Rockhampton last night, the region was treated to an amazing light show.

CQ locals stood in awe watching the lightning cascade across the sky and crash down to earth.

One Bully reader sent in some spectacular video footage that has to be seen to be believed.

Rockhampton Lightning Storm: There was a great light show in Rockhampton on Friday night.

If you have any other fantastic weather pictures and videos, be sure to send them in to our Facebook page.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, although there were no current weather warnings, more lightning on the way today for Capricornia with a high (70%) chance of showers and thunderstorms, most likely in the late morning and afternoon.

Here's how the BOM radar is looking at the moment.

Conditions were expected to remain partly cloudy with light winds becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening with daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

On Sunday, there will be a slight (20%) chance of a shower in the late morning and afternoon and the chance of a thunderstorm inland in the late morning and afternoon.

Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then tending northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon. Overnight temperatures were expected to fall to between 19 and 24 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s.