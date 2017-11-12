Rocky's World Cup/NRL omission disappointing, not surprising

Australian Kangaroos player and former CQ player Ben Hunt is seen during training for this year's Rugby League World Cup.

DESPITE being the sport's heartland, Rockhampton has been overlooked for this year's Rugby League World Cup, the CQ NRL Bid chair says.

Geoff Murphy said he was disappointed but not really surprised that CQ had missed out.

Geoff Murphy. Matty Holdsworth

"You can see why Cairns and Townsville are chosen over Rocky, they just have the right facilities there to host these large scale events,” Mr Murphy said.

"It's not only sporting events that CQ is missing out on due to alack of facilities, but other community events like Elton John who favoured Mackay over the Beef Capital.”

The crowd went crazy when Elton John walked to the front of the stage when he performed in Mackay. JD Punisher Photography

He said Cairns and Townsville had both secured three World Cup games each after they were selected by event organisers and the Queensland Government last year.

Rockhampton had even been overlooked for an NRL game next season.

"Unfortunately we have also been bypassed for an NRL game next season with the two available games going to Toowoomba and Gladstone,” Mr Murphy said.

"One of these games could have been played in Rockhampton, however neither the local rugby league entities or the Capras Board appear to have put any great effort into obtaining one of these games for Rockhampton.

"With things starting to pick up around town with the announcement of Adani, now is the time to push harder than ever for our fair share here in CQ.”

Rockhampton's Cameron Munster is part of the Kangaroos' squad. QRL Media

He said the CQ NRL Bid was about more than getting an NRL team.

"We are bidding to get the stadium facilities that go along with it,” Mr Murphy (pictured) said.

"The bid brings together a focus and vision for the future.

"Not only will the NRL fanatics of the region be keen to see Central Queensland represented in a national competition, but the flow-on effects for business and community will solidify Central Queensland as an economic powerhouse, to be one the most exciting and liveable regions in Australia.

"Week in, week out, our local rugby league team consistently have one of the largest supporter bases in the QRL, and getting an NRL team to the region will only grow this culture in our community.”