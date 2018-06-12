Rocky's worst crash intersections revealed

PRANG: Nasty crash on the corner of Fitzroy and Bolsover Streets, Rockhampton's worst accident spot.

PRANG: Nasty crash on the corner of Fitzroy and Bolsover Streets, Rockhampton's worst accident spot. Lisa Benoit ROK

THE intersection of Bolsover St and Fitzroy St has been revealed as Rockhampton's worst intersection for serious accident crashes.

Crash data from the Department of Transport and Main Roads showed there have been 10 crashes at the intersection requiring seven people to be taken to hospital, two people needing medical attention, and four people suffering minor injuries. Another high-risk accident spot is the intersection of Berserker St and Lakes Creek Rd.

There were five smashes at the Berserker intersection requiring three people to be taken to hospital and three people suffering minor injuries.

Also featuring in Rockhampton's top three worst accident spots was the intersection of Davis St and William St.

Traffic accident on the intersection of Fitzroy and Bolsover Streets Rockhampton.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK171415acrash1

Thhe Range intersection saw four crashes requiring three people to be hospitalised, four people needing medical attention, and one person suffering a minor injury.

Other intersections to feature in Rocky's top 10 worst serious accident locations were Diplock St and Kerrigan St in Frenchville; Bridge St and Toft St in Berserker; Haynes St and Hogan St in Park Avenue; East St and Stanley St in Rockhampton; Fitzroy St and Murray St in Allenstown; Bruce Highway and High St in Park Avenue; and Kent St and Fitzroy St in Rockhampton.

Five of the top 10 worst accident intersections are state-controlled roads and five are council-controlled roads.

Combined, the 10 intersections have seen 40 serious accident crashes leading to 63 casualties.

A TMR spokesperson said it has recently completed $750,000 of works on Fitzroy St between Bolsover St and the Fitzroy River bridge, Rocky's worst accident spot.

"These works included repairing damaged sections, renewal of the traffic sensor loops for all signals, surface renewal and new line marking improving the overall ride-ability and safety of this section of Fitzroy St,” they said.

"We are currently finalising planning for the $20 million Federal Government commitment under the northern Australia beef roads program with this funding expected to deliver upgrades to Rockhampton-Emu Park Rd (Lakes Creek Rd) including wide centre line treatment, resurfacing, and bridge replacement/strengthening.”

Rockhampton Regional Council's Infrastructure Committee chair, Cr Tony Williams, said the council has since carried out improvement works at three of its five problem intersections.

Blackspot funded improvement works have been carried out at Kerrigan and Diplock Sts, East and Stanley Sts, and Fitzroy and Murray Sts.

Cr Williams said the intersection of Davis and William Sts was under investigation for funding in 2019/20 while Haynes and Hogan Sts will continue to be monitored.

The data was collected over a three-year period between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2016.

Rocky's worst intersections for accident crashes (state controlled roads in bold)

1. Bolsover Street and Fitzroy Street, Rockhampton (10 crashes, 13 injuries)

2. Berserker Street and Lakes Creek Road, Berserker (5 crashes, 6 injuries)

3. Davis Street and William Street, The Range (4 crashes, 8 injuries)

4. Diplock Street and Kerrigan Street, Frenchville (4 crashes, 5 injuries)

5. Bridge Street and Tofts Street, Berserker (3 crashes, 7 injuries)

6. Haynes Street and Hogan Street, Park Avenue (3 crashes, 6 injuries)

7. East Street and Stanley Street, Rockhampton (3 crashes, 6 injuries)

8. Fitzroy Street and Murray Street, Allenstown (3 crashes, 4 injuries)

9. Bruce Highway and High Street, Park Avenue (3 crashes, 4 injuries)

10. Kent Street and Fitzroy Street, Rockhampton (2 crashes, 4 injuries)