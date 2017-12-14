Rocky's Yeppen flood diversions get high tech upgrade

SAFETY DURING FLOODS: The Yeppen crossing and roundabout during the 2017 flood. The Federal Government will invest in new safety measures for future flood events. INSET: Darren Chester, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Flynn MP Ken ODowd, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Senator Matt Canavan look over safety plans.

WITH the spare change from the Yeppen Floodplain Upgrade, the Federal Government are rolling out extra safety measures to keep the Bruce Hwy flowing during natural disasters.

Although the highway remained open during post-Cyclone Debbie flooding earlier this year, there were long delays and congestion along Upper Dawson Rd, where traffic was diverted as it flowed off the Bruce Hwy.

This prompted the government to invest $8 million in variable message signs, portable traffic signs, guardrails and CCTV cameras to monitor road conditions and update signs in real time.

The announcement of these safety measured coincided with funding of new technology systems which will be installed on the highway from Brisbane to Cairns.

Transport and infrastructure minister Darren Chester said the $56 million Intelligent Transport System would also involve real-time monitoring and updated driver warnings for the length of the Queensland coast.

Smart technology will be used to improve safety on the Bruce Hwy. Contributed

He said this technology would work with other infrastructure upgrades to the highway, including overtaking lanes and bypasses, to improve safety and reduce the death toll.

In 2014, the state's 1700km arterial road was named one of the world's worst.

Since then, the Federal Government have funded a number of road upgrades and widening designed to reduce these statistics.

"The information will allow for safer transport along the Bruce Hwy, it will allow for improved productivity, so heavy vehicle operators will know when it's safe to go through after a flood event,” Mr Chester said.

"The warning system to be delivered thanks to this investment will create a much safer and more efficient highway and help reduce frustration by letting drivers know about lane closures, accidents, flooding or any other major delays on the highway.”

Traffic flows on the new bridge accross Yeppen as the old lane of the Bruce Highway is cut by flood water. Allan Reinikka ROK060417aflood6

Both Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry welcomed the funding, saying the $8 million for Yeppen flooding in particular would improve conditions in future natural disasters.

"With this signage, it will come down the highway and people will know exactly what is in front of them,” Ms Landry said.

"This all helps the highway stay open.”

It is estimated that keeping traffic flowing through Rockhampton during the flood helped avoid losses of up to $5.5 million a day.

Darren Chester, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Ken ODowd, Federal Member for Flynn, Michelle Landry, Federal Member for Capricornia And Senator Matt Canavan. Allan Reinikka ROK131217ahighway

Mr O'Dowd said there was some congestion and confusion over how traffic was diverted through the city from the highway.

"That will all be improved with this new signage,” he said.

He said the 75 ITS items in Capricornia and Flynn, of 473 across the state, would be a "godsend”.

Diversions from the Bruce Hwy through Rockhampton take place on a Local Government-controlled road with plans devised by the State Government.

The $8 million additional safety improvement works are being funded using project savings, with $6.4 million of Australian Government funding, and $1.6 million Queensland Government funding utilised.

The works are expected to be completed around April 2018.

Meanwhile, the ITS infrastructure will begin rolling out in late 2019 with completion by mid-2021.

SAFETY UPGRADES

In the Fitzroy district (including Capricornia and Flynn), the following safety devices will be installed:

Three CCTV devices for incident confirmation

Five devices for flood warnings

23 electronic signs (which can be updated in real time)

44 bluetooth vehicle detection devices to measure road use

The following will be provided in Rockhampton for use during floods: