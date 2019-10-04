Rocky’s youngest fishing star runs his own holiday tours

Nick Thompson having a cast in the Fitzroy River, his favourite fishing spot

As 11-year-old Nick Thompson casted a line while catching up with the The Morning Bulletin, it was easy to see passion the young angler had for his hobby – it was obvious he had that “just one more cast” mentality.

While other kids his age took trips up and down the coast for the school holidays, he chose to stay in Rockhampton and take other kids in vacation-care on personalised fishing tours to either Ross Creek or the Causeway Lake near Yeppoon.

“We teach them how to fish, how to handle fish, what to do, and what not to do,” Nick said.

If you ever find your self out on the waterways with Nick, his number one rule is “don’t grab the hook.”

Rods all ready to go for one of Nick Thompson's school holiday fishing tours

Fishing tourism has become big business around Central Queensland of late, but Nick offers his services to kids on vacation care pro bono.

This holiday, Nick and his father Matt, have taken on average 25 people a day out fishing.

It has proved such a hit in fact, he already has three days booked out for the next school holidays.

He said he likes to teach kids how to cast properly so they don’t break their rods, and how to wind in big fish.

As for the young fisherman’s personal favourite fish, he said he enjoys chasing flathead around the Capricorn Coast.

Nick said his life dream is to join the ranks of fishing presenter Paul Worsteling (iFish TV) and wants one day work for a show like Creek to Coast.

And he is already on the way there with his very own Youtube Channel, Nickfish TV.

He hoped his social media tips and tricks would inspire a new generation of Central Queensland anglers.