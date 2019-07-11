Rocky's youngest Legacy volunteer has a big role to play

ARMY FUN” Tom Polley, Rockhampton Legacy, with stepson Shannon Scutt, 7, at the Talisman Sabre open day last Saturday at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

YOUNG Shannon Scutt had a big job guarding all the teddies at the Talisman Sabre open day last Saturday.

The seven-year-old Allenstown State School student was helping his parents at the Legacy stand.

Legacy is a well-known charity that provides services to Australian families suffering after a spouse or parent's injury or death during or after their defence force service.

Shannon proudly told The Morning Bulletin his job was to "make sure no one steals the teddies”.

Stepfather Tom Polley said Shannon had been tasked with taking money for the Legacy teddy bears and merchandise.

"He really enjoys getting in and helping families - he's aware what we do helps families and he loves that,” Mr Polley said.

Shannon was looking forward to having a little break from his important job to look around at the some of the big trucks on show at the event.

When asked what he thought of it, he said the trucks were "pretty perfect ... really good ... they look very cool - some are really small”.

Mr Polley became involved in Legacy because of his partner, who was a "Legacy child”.

She lost her dad when she was three and Legacy looked after her, and the family who adopted her, in many ways.

Wanting to give back, the couple became involved in Legacy in Rockhampton and haven't looked back.

"Our role is we look after the families of fallen soldiers - in the Rockhampton and CQ area we have 430 widows, widowers and children,” Mr Polley said. "Our role is to chip in and help them where their partner is not able to do so.”

With Legacy Rockhampton receiving half of the gate fees at last Saturday's event, Mr Polley said the organisation was extremely grateful.

He spoke of the recent work they had done in a backyard blitz at five local households.

"We helped widows in their 80s and 90s just to get their gardens back in shape so they can enjoy it,” he said.

"We found they were feeling quite depressed with the state of their garden.”

