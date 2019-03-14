Rockyview home offers privacy and accessibility

The property has an undercover patio and in-ground swimming pool to beat the summer heat. INSET: David Bell.

WITH four bedrooms and located in a highly sought-after estate, 60 Stirling Dr is the ideal home for a family seeking a private home away from the sounds of the city.

The Rockyview home is featured this week as The Morning Bulletin's Real Estate Guide's House of the Week.

The low-set brick home is located in Paramount Park Estate and supplies the ultimate acreage lifestyle and perfect bushland backdrop.

There are four bedrooms, with an ensuite and walk in robe attached to the main bedroom, as well as a second large bathroom and separate toilet.

The living and dining area are open plan and there is also a separate media room.

The kitchen is of a modern design, with stone bench tops and stainless-steel appliances.

The home is fully air conditioned throughout and there are also ceiling fans.

There is a two-vehicle carport with automatic roller doors and additional storage space.

Out back is a large undercover patio, in ground swimming pool and a good-sized shed. Set on a 4566sq m block, there is plenty of side access and heaps of room for the kids to run around and play.

The yard is low maintenance and has contemporary landscaping.

Representing the property is Ray White Rockhampton principal and sales agent David Bell.

He said what set the property apart from the rest was its seclusion and accessibility to local schools and shopping centres.

"The home is set back of the road with its own private access driveway. It is very private and very quiet,” Mr Bell said.

"The home is also in close proximity to local schools and shops.

"The closest school is Parkhurst State School and Parkhurst Town Centre is just down the road from that.”

Only coming onto the market 24 days ago, Mr Bell said there has been a lot interest in the home, with about 28 inspections thus far.

"The home represents a good value of money in that estate,” he said.

60 Stirling Dr

Priced at $649,000.

Open home this Saturday from 1.30-2pm.

Contact David Bell on 0409285062.