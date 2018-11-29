Rod Laver named Queensland Sport's greatest athlete

Rod Laver at the dedication of the Trevor Laver boat ramp.Naming of the Toolooa boat ramp in honour of Trevor Laver.

TENNIS: Rockhampton born tennis legend Rod Laver has been named as number one in Qld Sport's 100 Greatest athletes of all time.

This week, The Morning Bulletin has been counting down the top 100, with Laver, nicknamed 'The Rocket', being announced as the greatest.

The 80-year-old began his tennis career in his home town of Rockhampton and rose to fame throughout his illustrious 23-year-long career.

Laver was born to his father Roy, a cattle rancher in Rockhampton, and his mother Melba, a tennis player herself.

Tennis ran his Laver's blood and when he began playing at six-years-old, it was clear he was destined for great things.

In 1953, Laver left school to concentrate on tennis full time and in 1956, his grit and determination paid off when he won the 1956 US junior championship.

Then from 1960 to 1962, he went on to win 47 championships.

Laver is the only tennis player to achieve the calendar-year Grand slam twice, in 1962 and 1969.

He also held the number one world ranking from 1964 to 1970 and was awarded the BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year in 1969.

He has obtained the most singles titles in tennis history, a whopping 200, and holds the all-time male singles records of 22 titles in one season in 1962.

Laver played for Australia in the David Cup titles and helped them secure the wins.

He gained 20 major titles in singles, doubled and mixed doubles, and won 11 of those titles in singles in just 16 attempts.

Laver won three Australian titles (1960, 1962 and 1969), two French titles (1962 and 1969), four Wimbledon titles (1961, 1962, 1968 and 1969), and two US National/Open titles (1962 and 1969).

He won his mixed doubles titles at the French (1961) and Wimbledon (1959 and 1960) titles.

Not only adored by his countless fans, Laver has been an icon to Australian tennis stars like Roger Federer, who cried when Laver presented him with the 2006 Australian Open trophy.

Laver was a fierce, agile left-handed player who stunned fans and left his opponents in his dust with his breakneck speed on the court, his pounding serves and his ferocious strokes.

There are many honours dedicated to Laver including a bust of Laver at Rockhampton riverbank and Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.