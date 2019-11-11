Rod Stewart announces Australian tour

British crooner Sir Rod Stewart has announced he'll return to Australia for an eight-date tour in 2020.

Playing both arenas and winery dates, the rock singer - famous for hits like Do Ya Think I'm Sexy, Forever Young and Maggie May - is one of the best-selling artists of all time, having sold over 120 million records worldwide.

His return to Australia follows a triumphant UK stadium tour over the summer and a tour of the US - where he headlined a series of shows at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace and played three sold-out shows at LA's Hollywood Bowl.

The singer-songwriter is set to be honoured by Warner Music on November 22 with the release of a new album - You're in My Heart: Rod Stewart with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - allowing fans to hear Stewart's biggest hits with his classic vocal style set to full orchestral arrangements.

RELATED: Huge star to headline FOMO Festival 2020

In 2019, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer celebrates 50 years as a solo performer.

With more than 250 million records sold worldwide, Stewart has had a stellar career, including four number one singles and seven number one albums in Australia.

Stewart will kick off the tour in Perth, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 and wrap up at Sirromet Wines in Mount Cotton on Saturday, November 7, following stops in Sydney, Melbourne, Geelong, Bowral and the Hunter Valley.

Stewart has also been announced as the headline act for A Day on the reen, a three-date concert run in wineries in Bowral, Geelong and Mount Cotton.

"We're thrilled to return to Bowral with one of the biggest superstars in the world," said Roundhouse Entertainment promoter Michael Newton.

"Some of the most memorable shows in A Day on the Green history were at Centennial Vineyards with music icons Leonard Cohen, Alicia Keys and Lionel Richie, so it's appropriate we return with an artist of Rod's renowned stature."

RELATED: U2 Australian Tour: What you need to know

VENUES AND DATES

Saturday, October 17: Sandalford Estate, Perth

Wednesday, October 21: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday, October 24: Roche Estate, Hunter Valley

Sunday, October 25: A Day on the Green, Centennial Vineyards, Bowral

Wednesday, October 28: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, October 31: A Day on the Green, Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong

Wednesday, November 4: Federation Mall, Canberra

Saturday, November 7: A Day on the Green, Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 22 at 9am (AEDT) and can be purchased from Live Nation's website, with an Optus pre-sale from 1pm (AEDT) Tuesday, November 19 until 1pm Thursday, November 21.

Those wanting to attend Stewart's A Day on the Green performances can purchase their tickets from November 22, 9am (AEDT) from Ticket Master.