Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUCKING BULLS: Another junior rider was injured as he limped out of the arena last night alongside Thompson.
BUCKING BULLS: Another junior rider was injured as he limped out of the arena last night alongside Thompson.
News

Rodeo hopeful hospitalised after dramatic fall

Tessa Flemming
1st Jan 2020 4:09 PM | Updated: 2nd Jan 2020 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RODEO: A bull rider was transported to Brisbane and is in a serious condition after a fall at Tuesday night's rodeo.

Warwick cowboy Jake Thompson was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with a collapsed lung and broken ribs after falling off 600kg bull Crocodile Roll.

Thompson was still conscious as he was carried out of the arena on a stretcher.

Rodeo commentators said Thompson had taken a "pretty heavy shot".

Rodeo organiser Bianca Weier said measures were in place to ensure riders' safety but that most entrants knew the sport came with a risk.

"We definitely hope nothing happens and he (Thompson) was wearing a vest, which helped, but it is still a risk to get on a big bull and it can happen to the best of them really," Weier said.

Thompson was also wearing a safety helmet, which, although not compulsory for entrants over 18, Weier said was advised for all ages.

Another junior cowboy suffered from a "heavy shot in the midsection" during the night but Weier said she believed his injuries to be minor.

Back in 2002, Forbes magazine named bull riding one of the world's most dangerous sports.

emergency injuries rodeo
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gold fossicker’s grim find in rural location

        premium_icon Gold fossicker’s grim find in rural location

        News He found the lifeless bodies near the dam

        Mother allegedly throws knife at daughter

        premium_icon Mother allegedly throws knife at daughter

        News The incident took place at a busy Rockhampton shopping centre

        Elderly woman suffering serious injuries after boat crash

        premium_icon Elderly woman suffering serious injuries after boat crash

        News Multiple emergency crews at the Ski Gardens in response to a “major boat crash”.

        Pay still withheld from Rocky trolley boy with disability

        premium_icon Pay still withheld from Rocky trolley boy with disability

        News He worked the same job for 11 years when his wage was cut by 40 per cent- two years...