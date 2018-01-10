Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

CQ rodeo manager defends claims of animal 'harassment'

Clermont cowboy Aaron Kleier.
Clermont cowboy Aaron Kleier. CONTRIBUTED
Steph Allen
by

THE manager of one of Rockhampton's top venues has assured the community it takes animal welfare seriously and invited the RSPCA to attend one of its rodeo events.

Earlier this week the RSPCA's Rockhampton volunteer humane educator Elizabeth Shanahan aired concerns about the treatment of animals in rodeos.

"Do we really need to watch animals being harassed week after week at rodeo events?" Ms Shanahan said.

"Also, do injured animals receive appropriate medical care?

"It certainly is a worry for people who care for the welfare of animals because it's not okay to watch animals being exploited in this way.

"So the next time there is a rodeo in town ask yourself these questions if you care at all."

Rodeos have long been major drawcards in Central Queensland with a number of community organisations utilising them for fundraising initiatives.

The Great Western Hotel is an iconic venue with its indoor rodeos.

Beau Thomas from the Great Western Hotel talking about Rockin Rocky (their New Year's Eve event).
Beau Thomas from the Great Western Hotel talking about Rockin Rocky (their New Year's Eve event). Chris Ison ROK010917cgreatwester

The hotel's general manager yesterday assured the community it took animal welfare seriously.

"The Great Western Hotel takes Animal Welfare seriously, tens of thousands of people come to our venue annually to watch our events and it is in our best interest to not only insure the animals we contract are treated in the right manner but are also in peak condition," said Great Western Hotel general manager Beau Thomas.

"RSPCA does a great job in providing homes for animals great and small, The Great Western even supports their endeavour and they are always welcomed to attend our events to see how we conduct our events and treat the animals we use."

Topics:  great western hotel rspca

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Cops on high alert after Rocky suburb's shocking crime spree

Cops on high alert after Rocky suburb's shocking crime spree

CASH and jewellery among items taken in two-day stealing spike through this quiet suburb

Former MP attacks Greens' attempts to subvert CQ mines

UNSHACKLED OPINION: Former member for Mirani Jim Pearce wants the local mining projects to succeed.

The environmental agenda comes with a cost to the CQ economy.

BREAKING: Man accused of horror Rocky home attack behind bars

A MAN accused of assaulting a middle-aged woman, stealing her car and other related charges has been remanded in custody.

Noa Etheridge fronts court after being charged with Koongal crime

Energetic youngsters to get Rocky city heart pumpin'

JOIN IN: Children aged three to 11 will take to Rockhampton's Quay St for the Fitzroy Frogs Excess Energy U12 Duathlon this Sunday.

Organisers hoping for more than 150 entries for U12 duathlon in CBD

Local Partners