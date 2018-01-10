CQ rodeo manager defends claims of animal 'harassment'

THE manager of one of Rockhampton's top venues has assured the community it takes animal welfare seriously and invited the RSPCA to attend one of its rodeo events.

Earlier this week the RSPCA's Rockhampton volunteer humane educator Elizabeth Shanahan aired concerns about the treatment of animals in rodeos.

"Do we really need to watch animals being harassed week after week at rodeo events?" Ms Shanahan said.

"Also, do injured animals receive appropriate medical care?

"It certainly is a worry for people who care for the welfare of animals because it's not okay to watch animals being exploited in this way.

"So the next time there is a rodeo in town ask yourself these questions if you care at all."

Rodeos have long been major drawcards in Central Queensland with a number of community organisations utilising them for fundraising initiatives.

The Great Western Hotel is an iconic venue with its indoor rodeos.

Beau Thomas from the Great Western Hotel talking about Rockin Rocky (their New Year's Eve event). Chris Ison ROK010917cgreatwester

The hotel's general manager yesterday assured the community it took animal welfare seriously.

"The Great Western Hotel takes Animal Welfare seriously, tens of thousands of people come to our venue annually to watch our events and it is in our best interest to not only insure the animals we contract are treated in the right manner but are also in peak condition," said Great Western Hotel general manager Beau Thomas.

"RSPCA does a great job in providing homes for animals great and small, The Great Western even supports their endeavour and they are always welcomed to attend our events to see how we conduct our events and treat the animals we use."