Rodgers takes on Lauga over Adani delays

THE LNP'S candidate for Rockhampton has launched an attack on Keppel MP Brittany Lauga over comments made in relation to her Government's support of Adani.

It comes after 'internal divisions' within the Palaszczuk Government over granting Adani a 'royalties holiday' dominated Question Time in State Parliament on Wednesday when the LNP asked Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and North Queensland Minister Coralee O'Rourke to commit to the Carmichael Coal mine.

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday night, Mrs Lauga said "if the Carmichael Coal mine goes ahead, Adani will pay every cent in royalties due to taxpayers" before going on to say "there has been no decision on the royalty regime for the Carmichael mine".

LNP candidate Douglas Rodgers questioned the comments, labelling them 'contradictory'.

"The vagaries of how this state government does business are getting increasingly curious," Mr Rodgers said in a letter to the editor submitted to The Morning Bulletin.

"In a post late Wednesday night on the Member for Keppel's Facebook page we see just how confusing it is for Central Queensland's representatives to understand their own government's policy.

"This is exactly the uncertainty that has led to Adani placing their investment on hold. Business needs confidence to invest, Labor's indecision is costing Gracemere and Rockhampton jobs."

The Keppel MP has hit back at the claims and said her Government was 'absolutely committed' to creating jobs and tackling unemployment in CQ.

"I can assure the people of Keppel that if the Carmichael coal mine goes ahead, Adani will pay every cent in royalties due to taxpayers," Mrs Lauga said.

"Unlike the Nicholls-Newman Government, we are honouring our commitment to create jobs and tackle unemployment in regional Queensland, but we are also honouring our election commitment that the Queensland Labor Government will not invest taxpayer funds into the Carmichael Coal project.

"Since the 2015 election, an extra 59,000 jobs have been created by the Palaszczuk Government across Queensland and the unemployment rate is well below what it was under the former Newman government.

"Every day I work hard to create jobs in the electorate of Keppel. Every day I work with local businesses through our programs - Back to Work, Skilling Queenslander for Work and Works for Queensland - to drive job creation, training and giving thousands of Central Queenslanders the skills and confidence to get a job."

"The Palaszczuk Government is investing heavily in the creation of jobs for the future, and developing new industries, including large-scale renewables and bio-futures."

Mrs Lauga said the Palaszczuk Government was confident of being able to develop a framework which meets its election commitment of not spending taxpayers' money on the Adani project.

"Queensland taxpayers will benefit from royalty payments from the Carmichael mine if it proceeds, but the Premier has been clear - a Queensland Labor Government will not invest taxpayer funds into the Carmichael Coal project," she said.

"The Palaszczuk Government is also determined to encourage increased investment, increased employment, increased royalty revenue and increased exports from our resources sector, and that includes working with Adani over the Carmichael basin."