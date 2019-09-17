Roebucks win right to develop their land

Colin and Monica Roebuck's three-year battle with Livingstone Shire Council ended on Tuesday.

COLIN and Monica Roebuck scored a win for people power on Tuesday in a classic case of never giving up and always standing up for what you ­believe.

The developers of a proposed six-lot subdivision on Bungundarra Rd, Yeppoon finally had their application approved by Livingstone Shire Council after a battle that lasted for more than three years.

“We’re just relieved that it’s over and we can get on with life,” Mr Roebuck said following the breakthrough decision.

“It’s just a shame it took three years.

“It should have just gone through in the first place but we’re there now – that’s the main thing.

“We’re retaining a substantial part of it (the land).

“That’s where we live and that’s where we intend seeing out our active lives.”

Mr Roebuck said he didn’t see the result as a victory, but as justice.

Two weeks ago in a deputation to councillors about the development application, the Roebucks expressed sheer frustration with how they’d been dealt with.

Mrs Roebuck was highly critical of a council report that she said included exaggerations to make development impacts sound worse than they actually were.

A key factor stressed on Tuesday by a number of councillors was that less than 4 per cent of locally significant vegetation would be removed for the development.

A majority of councillors were also satisfied that bushfire risks could be addressed with development conditions and ultimately they went against a council officer’s recommendation in order to give the Roebucks’ application the green light.

