Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Switzerland's Roger Federer has made a fortune from his contracts with Nike.
Switzerland's Roger Federer has made a fortune from his contracts with Nike.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Federer responds to reported Nike split, new $US300m deal

by staff writers
12th Jun 2018 11:11 AM

ROGER Federer has confirmed that his contract with Nike came to an end in March, but said reports of a done deal with Japanese company Uniqlo were premature.

"It's rumours... but I don't have a contract with Nike since March," Federer said at the Stuttgart Open.

"We're talking. We'll see what happens. I'll let you know."

Swiss paper Le Matin has suggested the star's negotiations with Nike stalled, and journalist Vincenzo Martucci reported for Italian website sportssenators.it that Uniqlo was ready to pay Federer $US30 million a year over the next 10 years.

Federer has been with Nike since 1994

Uniqlo lost Novak Djokovic to Lacoste in 2017.

Federer, 36, hasn't played since March but has the chance to reclaim his No.1 spot if he reaches the final in Stuttgart.

"I'm back again and I'll give my best to go deeper this year," said Federer, who lost to Tommy Haas in his first match of the tournament last year.

"We will see how it goes in the first match. It'll be my first match in three months, so I'm missing some match practice. I think the grass is better than in the past years. Let's hope for some better weather."

Related Items

nike novak djokovic roger federer stuttgart open tennis uniqlo

Top Stories

    Mayor takes the blame for 'whitewash' tourism ad

    Mayor takes the blame for 'whitewash' tourism ad

    News ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council takes down ad after community backlash

    Queensland Budget 2018: What's in it for Rockhampton?

    premium_icon Queensland Budget 2018: What's in it for Rockhampton?

    Politics THE State Budget has been handed down and there are some key areas of focus for...

    CQ home builder goes bust

    premium_icon CQ home builder goes bust

    Business Metro Builders leaves up to 24 homes unfinished, owes more than $2m

    Moooving to get ready for two rocking Rocky shows

    premium_icon Moooving to get ready for two rocking Rocky shows

    Food & Entertainment Organisers get two shows ready for Rocky public

    Local Partners