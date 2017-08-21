25°
News

Councillor launches marriage equality attack on acting mayor

Amber Hooker
| 21st Aug 2017 6:00 AM
Lights at the newly redeveloped Wreck Point Lookout be changed to a rainbow configuration in a show of support for Cap Coast Equity Alliance and marriage equality.
Lights at the newly redeveloped Wreck Point Lookout be changed to a rainbow configuration in a show of support for Cap Coast Equity Alliance and marriage equality. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROGUE councillor Glenda Mather has gone on the attack over marriage equality against acting Livingstone mayor Nigel Hutton.

Cr Mather claims the newly-appointed deputy mayor spoke out of turn to suggest the Livingstone Shire Council was in favour of same-sex marriage.

Her accusation refers to the LSC's move to revert the lights at Wreck Point to a rainbow configuration at the request of the Cap Coast Equality Alliance, which Cr Hutton said council was happy to support.

READ | Livingstone lights up in support of LGBTIQ community

 

Livingstone Shire councillor Glenda Mather has launched an attack on her colleague amidst the same-sex marriage debate.
Livingstone Shire councillor Glenda Mather has launched an attack on her colleague amidst the same-sex marriage debate. Chris Ison ROK070312cindustry3

However, Cr Mather argues local government has no place in the greater marriage equality debate, and argues Cr Hutton misrepresented council by sharing his own view.

"It would be totally out of order for Council to initiate or support the undertaking of marriage equality awareness activities around the shire," Cr Mather said.

"If anyone gave Cr Hutton this authority, they would be acting ultra vires, outside their powers.

"The topic is a legal and Constitutional matter, and not one for a council to enter into, let alone give authority to support either side of the debate on behalf of our constituents.

"If Cr Hutton supports one view, he must be very clear that it is his personal view, and not speaking on behalf of the Council."

 

Livingstone Shire acting mayor Nigel Hutton.
Livingstone Shire acting mayor Nigel Hutton. Trish Bowman

Cr Hutton argued on the contrary, and said the move was in line with council's inclusivity plan and corporate plan, and at no point did he offer a same-sex marriage position on behalf of council.

READ| CQ's LGBTIQ community's must-read message for voters

READ | Slandered, bullied, abused, harassed: Rocky woman's story

He said council gave the same support to the Cap Coast Equality Alliance, as they would the organisers of peace marches or environmental groups, for example.

The request stemmed from the alliance's first meeting Thursday night, which drew in about 60 people including Cr Hutton.

The group's goal is to offer support for members of Central Queensland's LGBTIQ community in the lead up to the same-sex marriage non-compulsory postal plebiscite from September 12.

Cr Hutton said council's acceptance of the request for the rainbow configuration was to show "support and solidarity" for parts of the community who might feel "weak or challenged" by the conversations surrounding the vote.

"If members of the community see that as that light on the hill, I personally believe that is wonderful, but it's also a reflection that we do value diversity, we support multi-culturalism, and it's not offering an opinion one way or another on behalf of council in regards to same-sex marriage," Cr Hutton said.

"It's accepting that our community is made up of a wonderfully diverse range of individuals and we are the better off for it."

Cr Hutton said on a personal level, he believes Livingstone is a place where "every family, and every individual is valued, cared for and respected regardless of their age, sex, religion or race".

"I believe our collective lives, knowledge and experiences make us as a community stronger and I never want that to change," he said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  glenda mather lgbtiq livingstone shire council marriage equality nigel hutton same-sex marriage wreck point

The puzzling truth behind Rockhampton's hidden epidemic

The puzzling truth behind Rockhampton's hidden epidemic

EXCLUSIVE: Are you doing strange things, losing items, struggling to hold a conversation? Our special report on dementia could change your life

Rocky council's $125K splash for new environment role

Division 6 councillor Drew Wickerson was driven by his own passion for the environment in pushing for council to create a $125K position.

Councillor pushes for big move to fill a de-amalgamation void

He's 93, has dementia and makes love with a sex worker

People with dementia can experience massive changes in their libidos.

Meet the escort who helps men with dementia enjoy sex

Cold blast: 'Feels like' 4.1 degrees in Rocky, 2.3 at coast

Frost is expected throughout inland CQ this morning.

Shivering start to week as cold blast impacts CQ

Local Partners

St Ursula's College students win with the power of words

The students debated their way to victory in the Rockhampton District Secondary School Debating Competition Grand Final this week.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Dysart residents reunite

Rhonda Bailey, Dale Diamond, Mary Cundell, Colleen Busk, Lindsay Busk, Lorelle Busk.

The reunion offered a wonderful opportunity to catch up.

Machine Gun Preacher heading to Rocky to give Hope

SAVING LIVES: Sam Childers, aka the Machine Gun Preacher, at Angels of East Africa's orphanage in Nimule, South Sudan.

Former bad boy biker turned preacher and humanitarian on road

What's on this weekend in Rockhampton and the Cap Coast

Head trackside this weekend for the Yeppoon Races at Keppel Park.

We've got the gossip of what's happening this weekend.

The world's best in things that roll embark on Rocky

AUSTRALIAN FIRST: Colin Cole from CQUniversity with Sebastian Stichell from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden at the 25th International Symposium on Dynamics of Vehicles on Roads and Tracks.

International symposium held in Australia for the first time

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

LOCAL music legend Paul Kelly has thrilled fans with the announcement of a massive tour around Australia and New Zealand.

Truth behind Whitney Houston’s ‘fairytale’ life

Documentary reveals the 'truth' behind Whitney Houston's life.

IT MIGHT be the greatest myth in modern pop music.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

Taylor Swift wipes presence off social media

Singer Taylor Swift has deleted her social media accounts

Social media wipeout prompts rumours of a new album

QUAINT GABLE HOME- $160,000 NEG

18 Brighton Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 2 $160,000...

Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac, close to Shopping Centres, Schools and the City, stands this quaint, well maintained solid 2 Bedroom Home. 227m2 minimal...

Home on The Range

48 Brae Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $345,000

This beautifully renovated cottage is situated in a superb location on The Range on a 599 m2 allotment and boasts 3 bedrooms, high ceilings and polished floors...

Smart Buying- Fantastic Affordable and Versatile Property-Only $199,000

111 Nobbs Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $185,000

What a brilliant, versatile Property, that was previously a shop, with residential accommodation and now has the versatility to be fully residential with huge open...

Elevated home boasting Space &amp; Privacy!

10 Crayke Court, Pacific Heights 4703

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, backing onto bushland and set back from the street you will appreciate the private and tropical feel of this wonderful family...

Opulent Multi-Award Winning Home

25 Bayview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 2 2 Auction

This is the opportunity of a lifetime to purchase a truly unique property sitting high on the mountain with sweeping ocean views, yet only a few hundred metres...

Neat and Tidy on Norman!

7 Norman Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $209,000

This pleasant 3 bedroom home is situated in Wandal on a fenced 465m2 allotment and close to Schools want more? Additional features include: * 3 Large bedrooms...

Auction Means Action Must Be Sold

2 Ben Hall Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 1 Auction On Site...

This home is in desperate need of a sale so the owner can move North to be closer to family. Forget all previously advertised prices, we are here to get this SOLD...

Convenience, Quality and Scope

1 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $289,500

Positioned close to schools and shops this quality, immaculate residence is ripe for picking. From the moment you lay eyes on this home you will appreciate the...

Property Must Sell Today

9 Protea Ave, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 3 $311,000

Yes, this wonderful lowset brick home is waiting for you, perfectly positioned in a peaceful street in the heart of Norman Gardens. The owners are ready to sell...

Much Loved Home

80 Western Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This immaculate home has been tastefully decorated and well maintained, features include a sunny front deck ideal for outdoor entertaining, polished floors...

Rocky in top-10 fastest growing areas for residential units

CBD FRAMEWORK: Artist impression of the $14 million combined residential and commercial high-rise on the corner of William and Bolsover streets, Rockhampton.

Development approvals align with bold inner-city living vision

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.