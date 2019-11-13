Menu
Roll up, roll up to the circus: Back with a new show

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
13th Nov 2019 2:47 PM
FROM jaw dropping aerials, terrifying high wire, the world's best dare devil motorcycle cage riders and Australia's top trial riders, "The Flair Riders", the Great Moscow Circus all new, extreme show is not one to be missed.

Free off their shows in Yeppoon and Mackay, the circus has rolled up to the Beef Capital, setting up their tents and vans at Victoria Park.

 

The show started last night and is in town until Sunday.

The tour has been travelling around the country since May 2017, making its way through New South Wales, South Australia, Queensland, Victoria and Tasmania.

 

 

 

This tour has a strong focus on thrilling stunts including a trapeze, silks, hula hoops and the wheel of death.

Artists in the show are from all over the world including Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Colombia, Brazil, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Australia and New Zealand.

The show is said to be for all ages from children, adults, grandparents and everyone in between.

The circus will move onto Gladstone next, from November 20 to 24, followed by Bundaberg and then Hervey Bay.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

