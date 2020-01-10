Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Batches of an Uncle Toby's product have been recalled after Nestle reported there may be small metal fragments in the popular children's snack.
Batches of an Uncle Toby's product have been recalled after Nestle reported there may be small metal fragments in the popular children's snack.
Breaking

Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

10th Jan 2020 7:24 PM

Nestle Australia has issued an immediate recall for its Uncle Toby's Roll-Ups over fears the sticky lunchbox treat may contain fragments of metal.

The recall applies to four Roll-Ups flavours including Passionfruit, Rainbow Berry, Rainbow Fruit Salad and Funprints Strawberry.

Nestle's General Manager of Snacks, Susan Catania, says the potentially contaminated batches have been sold in major supermarkets and retailers around Australia since early December.

"If you have purchased any of these products, please do not consume it, but return it to the place of purchase for a full refund," Ms Catania said.

The affected Roll-Ups have an expiry date between June 29 and July 14, 2020.

The recall was triggered when a Nestle supplier reported equipment failure may have led to small metal fragments in Roll-Ups ingredients, the food giant said.

Ms Catania confirmed it has received no complaints about metal in the snacks.

Anyone who is concerned about their health should seek medical advice, Nestle said.

editors picks food recall nestle roll-ups uncle tobys

Just In

    Woman dies in prison

    Woman dies in prison
    • 10th Jan 2020 6:54 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1M bushfire grant relief for Livingstone

        premium_icon $1M bushfire grant relief for Livingstone

        News Much needed funding has flowed to kick start the recovery process on the Capricorn Coast.

        Police chase suspect vehicle with wanted man in CBD

        premium_icon Police chase suspect vehicle with wanted man in CBD

        News The 28 year old Rockhampton man will front court on January 31 for a string of...

        Movement Improvement opens super clinic to meet demand

        premium_icon Movement Improvement opens super clinic to meet demand

        Business The new space has 10 consulting rooms plus a gym meaning the business has been able...

        Injured Keleher out of Nationals

        premium_icon Injured Keleher out of Nationals

        News Rocky rider Zane Keleher sustained a head injury in round two of 2020 Australian...