Roller derby mums bring skating back to Yeppoon

ROLLERFIT: Sally Jarvis and Steph Gregori are not just regular mums. They are derby mums, otherwise known by their roller derby aliases of Slamurai and steF-Bomb.

The close friends met at Yeppoon Roller Derby when it was up and running and quickly bonded over their love of the sport.

Jarvis had been skating since she was a child and Gregori was a first-timer, Jarvis competing at derbies for six years and Gregori for four years.

"Steph started off not even knowing how to skate but due to her enthusiasm and attitude, she's amazing now,” Jarvis said.

"I heard about roller derby six years ago and absolutely loved it.

"It gets a bit of an aggressive, bad rap but it's not like that at all.”

The pair is now bringing their love of skating back to Yeppoon in the form of a new 18+ Rollerfit group.

The all-inclusive, non-competitive club will give locals a place to skate, learn the basics and even be coached by the pair for a new roller derby team.

"This is the first year we've run these Rollerfit classes and hopefully it will be running by March,” Jarvis said.

"We've had a brief meeting with the Cooee Bay PCYC manager and are waiting to set up there and run it there.”

Rollerfit has already gained considered interest from the public, with many returning to the sport after a number of years' hiatus and signing on to the adult classes.

"Ultimately we'd also like to hold skate nights at the PCYC for kids too,” Jarvis said.

"We're going to start people with the basics depending on their experience and even offer to people who can't even skate.

"We will be working on quad skate programs, and would love to incorporate dancing on skates and just have fun.

"Ultimately there's no pressure, we're just running these classes for the love of skating but we definitely want to be an outlet if people are keen to compete and learn how to.”

Jarvis said she travels to Mackay, Bundaberg and Gladstone to compete in derby tournaments and there are also tournaments held in Rockhampton.

"A lot of people are intimidated by roller derby but we want to start these classes and ultimately would love to get ladies who are keen for derby to start another team up for tournaments one day,” she said.

"I just love skating. It's so much fun and you don't even realise you're exercising in the process.

"You just lose yourself in the music and the benefits of doing it is just an added bonus.

"We want to share our love of skating and bring it back to Yeppoon because there's not really anything happening around here for it.”

Dates and times are still set to be released.

To register interest and sign up for Rollerfit classes, visit Rollerfit Yeppoon on Facebook.