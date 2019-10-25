Roller derby teams gearing up for Knocktoberfest

READY TO ROLL: Rocky Roller Derby members Crystal Sweeney (Trash Bandicoot), Tyla Hewatt (Stakk the Rip-Her), Megan Dean (Rainbow Bash) and Thomas Charles (Tominator) warm up for this weekend’s Knocktoberfest 2019.

ROLLER DERBY: The action will be fast and furious as some of the state’s best battle it out at Knocktoberfest 2019 in Rockhampton.

The Rocky Roller Derby event is now in its third year, and spectators will be treated to a jam-packed program this weekend.

Five female leagues are in contention for the title, and there will also be three mixed bouts and, for the first time, a junior bout.

Tyla Hewatt, whose derby name is Stakk the Rip-Her, will play in the Rockhampton women’s team which will be captained by Jasmine BoydPratt (Fury Floss).

“We’re hopeful and we’re excited to play,” Hewatt said.

“Gladstone won last year so I think they’re trying to come back with a vengeance this year to take out the top spot again.

“Fury’s been working really hard and really pushing the boundaries of what we can do as a team.”

Two Brisbane teams and one from the Fraser Coast will round out the women’s competition.

It will be played in a round robin format, with two points awarded for a win. The team with the most points at the end of the weekend will be declared the winner.

Hewatt has been involved in roller derby for seven years and is coach for the newly introduced junior league and the sport’s newcomers.

“We’ve had quite a few fresh skaters join our league this year. We’ve got about 10 to 15 ‘freshies’ that are very committed and super-excited to bout next year,” she said.

“This year is the first year we’ve had a junior league in Rockhampton, which is really exciting. It’s for ages six to 16.

“Anyone within those ages can come along and skate, no experience necessary.”

Hewatt said the juniors would get to showcase their talents in an exhibition game at 5pm on Saturday.

Eleven-year-old Thomas Charles (Tominator) will captain the Tough Cookies.

“This is going to be the first game I’ve played and I’m really excited about it,” he said.

“I’ve been training for about six months.

“My aunty was playing and I’ve been wanting to play. They opened up this juniors team and I thought this would be a good opportunity to try.

“I tried it and I really liked it and I kept playing.”

Games start at the YWCA Hall in Robinson St at 9am Saturday, with a mixed game at 6pm rounding out the play.

Action will continue from 10am on Sunday, with presentations at 4pm.