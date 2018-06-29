Rolleston farmer waiting on the rain to fill the dams

ALL DRIED UP: Tim and Trina Patterson's daughter (home on holidays from uni) in the bottom of one of the dried-up dams.

ALL DRIED UP: Tim and Trina Patterson's daughter (home on holidays from uni) in the bottom of one of the dried-up dams. Trina Patterson Photography

CENTRAL Queensland grazier Trina Patterson has three empty dams at her Rolleston property but is still looking at the positives.

"We're a lot better off than most people,” she said.

"I think most (around Rolleston) are okay, a lot are lucky enough to have rain early on, a lot are sitting quite well compared to people at Blackall, Barcaldine and Tambo, we are doing fine compared to them.

"Everyone is really appreciating it.”

Earlier this week, Ms Patterson had 30mm of rain on her property.

The rain came through over 24-hours.

"It was just beautiful flowing rain,” she said.

Looking at her rainfall chart, Ms Patterson only recorded 8mm in May, 19mm in April, and 24mm in March.

February was the most exciting month with 161mm.

"Rain has been a bit light on,” she said.

"We still have a bit of grass cover, we got drier earlier than normal this year.”

The grass has been drying off "quite significantly”.

"A lot sooner than you would think,” she said.

"Eight millimetres doesn't really do anything, it doesn't soak in when you have 38 degree days.

"The temps have stayed quite warm, it's been a late start to winter.”

Ms Patterson has been on her property for around 25 years and recalls drier times over the years.

There was drier periods in the early 1990s and early 2000s.

This time, the dry now is in terms of run-off.

Ms Patterson and her husband Tim have just desilted three of their dams now they are empty with the help of a local operator, Greg Crust.

The last time this work was done was in 1995 as they haven't been dry since then.

"Now they are ready for filling, any time Hughie wants to send a great big fall of rain we are ready,” she said.

Any time the rain wants to come, it will be welcomed with open arms, she said.

"No one is going to knock back rain,” Ms Patterson said.