Rolling bushfire coverage: Fire ban ordered for CQ region

BUSHFIRES: Blazes have raged around the Capricorn Coast over the past week. Sally Wheeler

3.40PM: QFES has issued another fire warning at 3.30pm regarding a bushfire currently burning at Byfield along with a statement about their recent joint initiative with QPS - Taskforce Vulcan.

Byfield (north of Yeppoon): QFES is aware of a bushfire burning near Byfield Road, Unnamed Shoalwater Road and Castle Roack Fire Break, Byfield.

This fire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time. Waterbombing aircraft and HQ Plantations crews are working to contain the fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Acting Commissioner Mike Wassing has issued regarding Taskforce Vulcan.

QFES has had no reduction in its fire investigation capability since the conclusion of Taskforce Vulcan.

"Taskforce Vulcan was a Central Queensland focused joint initiative with the Queensland Police Service to educate the public and raise awareness on the dangers of deliberately lit bushfires,” Mr Wassing said.

"The focus of the Taskforce was to encourage the public to report to Crime Stoppers suspicious fire behaviour in areas where bushfires had started. There was no dedicated QFES resource to the Taskforce and it was delivered as part of business as usual bushfire education activities.

"QFES continues to provide fire investigation support to QPS as the lead agency for investigation. Taskforce Vulcan was concluded at the start of Operation Cool Burn in April 2018 which focuses on broader bushfire preparedness, mitigation and education activities as part of QFES' annual campaign.

"As part of Operation Cool Burn, QFES continues to target arson and conducts education programs focused on arson prevention.”

3PM: THE bushfire risk has forced the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to impose a local fire ban for Central Region residents this afternoon.

The local fire ban will be in place from 12pm for residents in the Central Highlands, Woorabinda, Banana, Gladstone, Livingstone and Rockhampton Local Government Areas.

Severe conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all permits to light fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.

The ban is expected to remain in place until 11.59pm on Sunday, September 8.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

1.15PM: FIREFIGHTERS are on standby on heightened alert to tackle any blazes which spring up around CQ, with forecasters expecting today's weather conditions to be the worst for bushfires.

With the temperature expected to climb to a top 34°C in Rockhampton, and north to north-westerly winds picking up 20 to 25 km/h, there is no room for complacency.

Capricornia, with its very high fire danger, was expected to be spared the brunt of the bushfires but an extreme fire warning was issued for the Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs Granite Belt with a severe warning issued for the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Wide Bay and Burnett areas neighbouring Capricornia.

FIRE DANGER: ??The Bureau of Meteorology Daily Fire Danger Rating predicts an escalating bushfire threat on Friday. Rural Fire Service

Around 12.45pm yesterday, emergency services were called to Causeway Esplanade to attend a deliberately lit grass fire.

A man was seen starting a fire in the grass and then leaving the scene.

During investigations, police allege a man in his 70s who was suffering from dementia was responsible.

However, due to his age and mental health status, he is not likely to be charged.

Around 11.50am today, fire crews raced to the scene of a shed fire at Cawarral .

A shed and surrounding grass was reported to be fully ablaze at a property on Dairy Inn Rd

The fire was quickly extinguished by nearby fire crews shortly after.

At 1pm today, there were still a number of fires burning in the Rockhampton region including at Clarke Ck, Mount Gardiner, Shoalwater, Byfield, Farnborough, Cawarral and Coowonga.

CURRENT BUSHFIRES: There were a number of bushfires currently burning around the region at 1pm today. Rural Fire Service

Farnborough fire (north of Yeppoon): In their latest 10.35am update, QFES crews continue to monitor a bushfire burning in the vicinity of Farnborough Road and Woodwind Valley Road, Farnborough.

This fire is contained and is posing no threat to property at this time. Firefighters will continue to monitor the blaze in the coming days.

BUSHFIRES: Locals have submitted amazing images of the bushfires raging around the Capricorn Coast over the past few days. George Strong

Coowonga (east of Rockhampton): At 10.30am, QFES said their crews were continuing to monitor a bushfire burning north of Coowoonga Road between Ranglewood Road and Hoys Road, Coowonga.

This fire is burning within containment lines. Firefighters will continue to monitor the area in the coming days.

There is no threat to property at this time, but residents may be affected by smoke.

Cawarral (north-east of Rockhampton): At 10am, QFES were aware of a vegetation fire burning near Serpentine Street, Cawarral. This fire is posing no threat to property at this time. Smoke may affect the area.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medication close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

If you have information for police regarding the Causeway Lake fire, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.