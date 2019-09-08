Rolling bushfire coverage: Fires at Byfield and Gladstone

BUSHFIRE CRISIS: This supplied image shows a fire buring in Illinbah, west of the Gold Coast on Friday, September 6, 2019.

BUSHFIRE CRISIS: This supplied image shows a fire buring in Illinbah, west of the Gold Coast on Friday, September 6, 2019. ALEKSANDAR ROMANOV

SUNDAY 10.40AM: While firefighters continue to battle to save properties from massive blazes in southern Queensland, crews are not taking any chances with fires burning in the Rockhampton region - particularly the one still burning at Byfield.

A QFES spokesperson said at 10.30am that the Bushfire burning near Byfield was still being monitored.

Overnight, a several firecrews kept an eye on the bushfire and this morning another three crews were on their way to support efforts to walk and strengthen containment lines.

Rural firefighters and HQ plantations and parks were involved in the joint effort to keep the fire contained.

Rural firefighters like this crew of regional firefighters preparing to return to fight fires burning near Canungra, Queensland, have been kept busy over the weekend. AARON BUNCH

To get a better idea of what they are up against today, aircraft will be involved in aerial mapping of the fire area.

Firebombers were deployed this morning to tackle bushfires burning near Gladstone.

Currently there are four fires burning in the vicinity, near Mount Larcom, Yarwun, Burua and River Ranch.

SATURDAY 4.20PM: QFES provided an afternoon update on the Rockhampton region's bushfires.

Their focus remains on the fire burning near Byfield with the warning remaining at the 'advice' level.

Waterbombing activities have ceased and two fire crews remain in the area monitoring the blaze.

If there was a change in the state of the bushfire, another warning update will be issued, with waterbombing potentially recommencing.

Just after 4pm, there was a report of a spot fire burning on the median near the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Moores Creek Rd in Norman Gardens.

QFES has dispatched a crew to investigate.

At 2pm, a vegetation fire was reported on Kunwarara Rd, Yaamba with one QFES vehicle currently at the scene.

The other bushfires burning around the region were not regarded by QFES as a threat at this stage.

QFES warns that smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area of the fires.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

SATURDAY 12.50PM: QUEENSLAND Police have advised motorists to avoid unnecessary travel in bushfire impacted areas.

With 51 fires burning throughout Queensland police are reminding motorists to limit unnecessary travel and keep roads clear for emergency services.

Fires by their very nature are unpredictable and motorists travelling through active bushfire areas could easily find themselves in quickly changing and dangerous situations.

Please limit all non-essential travel and re-think your need to be on the roads.

SATURDAY 10.50AM: WARM and windy conditions proved to be a deadly combination, triggering bushfire emergencies in central and southern Queensland with 17 homes reportedly lost to fires yesterday.

Residents from the township of Byfield who were in the firing line of a fire travelling from Shoalwater, were warned to prepare to leave at 5pm before the warning was downgraded at 7pm.

Today at 10.20am, the fire warning at Byfield remains at the "advice” level with 10 fire vehicles currently defending the area with another en route.

CURRENT FIRES: As of 11am today, these were the bushfires burning around the Rockhampton region. Rural Fire Service

QFES said the fire was contained and conditions have eased, however multiple crews will remain on scene today, including waterbombing aircraft.

Waterbombing activity will take place throughout the morning.

The fire danger rating in Capricornia and surrounding areas remains at a 'very high' level.

The Bureau of Meteorology daily Fire Danger Rating predicts an decreasing bushfire threat today following an intense battle against fires yesterday. Rural Fire Service

A total weekend fire ban was ordered by the QFES for Central Region residents in the Central Highlands, Woorabinda, Banana, Gladstone, Livingstone and Rockhampton Local Government Areas.

"Severe conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly,” QFES said in a statement yesterday.

"Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all permits to light fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.”

FIRE BAN: This weekend, a total fire ban is in place around CQ. Contributed

YESTERDAY 7.20PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have downgraded their warning regarding the bushfire in Byfield.

The bushfire warning level is now at the 'advice' level with Byfield residents urged to stay informed, keep up to date and decide what actions needed to be taken if the situation changed.

"Currently as at 7pm, Friday 6 September, a bushfire is travelling from Shoalwater Bay in a south-easterly direction towards Byfield. Conditions have eased however multiple QFES crews will remain on scene overnight,” the advice said.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

"Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.”

5.30PM: BYFIELD residents should be prepared to leave after QFES upgraded their bushfire advice to 'watch and act'.

In their 5pm warning, QFES advised there was a bushfire in Byfield and conditions could get worse.

"Currently as at 5pm Friday 6 September, a fast-moving fire is travelling from Shoalwater Bay in a south-easterly direction towards Byfield. The fire is likely to impact Yaxleys Road, Cahills Road, Castle Rock Road and Broughton Road,” the advice read.

"You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

"Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

"Waterbombing operations are underway to support crews on the ground.”

There are five vehicles currently at the scene and another four on the way.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

3.40PM: QFES has issued another fire warning at 3.30pm regarding a bushfire currently burning at Byfield along with a statement about their recent joint initiative with QPS - Taskforce Vulcan.

Byfield (north of Yeppoon): QFES is aware of a bushfire burning near Byfield Road, Unnamed Shoalwater Road and Castle Roack Fire Break, Byfield.

This fire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time. Waterbombing aircraft and HQ Plantations crews are working to contain the fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Acting Commissioner Mike Wassing has issued regarding Taskforce Vulcan.

QFES has had no reduction in its fire investigation capability since the conclusion of Taskforce Vulcan.

"Taskforce Vulcan was a Central Queensland focused joint initiative with the Queensland Police Service to educate the public and raise awareness on the dangers of deliberately lit bushfires,” Mr Wassing said.

"The focus of the Taskforce was to encourage the public to report to Crime Stoppers suspicious fire behaviour in areas where bushfires had started. There was no dedicated QFES resource to the Taskforce and it was delivered as part of business as usual bushfire education activities.

"QFES continues to provide fire investigation support to QPS as the lead agency for investigation. Taskforce Vulcan was concluded at the start of Operation Cool Burn in April 2018 which focuses on broader bushfire preparedness, mitigation and education activities as part of QFES' annual campaign.

"As part of Operation Cool Burn, QFES continues to target arson and conducts education programs focused on arson prevention.”

3PM: THE bushfire risk has forced the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to impose a local fire ban for Central Region residents this afternoon.

The local fire ban will be in place from 12pm for residents in the Central Highlands, Woorabinda, Banana, Gladstone, Livingstone and Rockhampton Local Government Areas.

Severe conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all permits to light fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.

The ban is expected to remain in place until 11.59pm on Sunday, September 8.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

1.15PM: FIREFIGHTERS are on standby on heightened alert to tackle any blazes which spring up around CQ, with forecasters expecting today's weather conditions to be the worst for bushfires.

With the temperature expected to climb to a top 34°C in Rockhampton, and north to north-westerly winds picking up 20 to 25 km/h, there is no room for complacency.

Capricornia, with its very high fire danger, was expected to be spared the brunt of the bushfires but an extreme fire warning was issued for the Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs Granite Belt with a severe warning issued for the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Wide Bay and Burnett areas neighbouring Capricornia.

FIRE DANGER: ??The Bureau of Meteorology Daily Fire Danger Rating predicts an escalating bushfire threat on Friday. Rural Fire Service

Around 12.45pm yesterday, emergency services were called to Causeway Esplanade to attend a deliberately lit grass fire.

A man was seen starting a fire in the grass and then leaving the scene.

During investigations, police allege a man in his 70s who was suffering from dementia was responsible.

However, due to his age and mental health status, he is not likely to be charged.

Around 11.50am today, fire crews raced to the scene of a shed fire at Cawarral .

A shed and surrounding grass was reported to be fully ablaze at a property on Dairy Inn Rd

The fire was quickly extinguished by nearby fire crews shortly after.

At 1pm today, there were still a number of fires burning in the Rockhampton region including at Clarke Ck, Mount Gardiner, Shoalwater, Byfield, Farnborough, Cawarral and Coowonga.

CURRENT BUSHFIRES: There were a number of bushfires currently burning around the region at 1pm today. Rural Fire Service

Farnborough fire (north of Yeppoon): In their latest 10.35am update, QFES crews continue to monitor a bushfire burning in the vicinity of Farnborough Road and Woodwind Valley Road, Farnborough.

This fire is contained and is posing no threat to property at this time. Firefighters will continue to monitor the blaze in the coming days.

BUSHFIRES: Locals have submitted amazing images of the bushfires raging around the Capricorn Coast over the past few days. George Strong

Coowonga (east of Rockhampton): At 10.30am, QFES said their crews were continuing to monitor a bushfire burning north of Coowoonga Road between Ranglewood Road and Hoys Road, Coowonga.

This fire is burning within containment lines. Firefighters will continue to monitor the area in the coming days.

There is no threat to property at this time, but residents may be affected by smoke.

Cawarral (north-east of Rockhampton): At 10am, QFES were aware of a vegetation fire burning near Serpentine Street, Cawarral. This fire is posing no threat to property at this time. Smoke may affect the area.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medication close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

If you have information for police regarding the Causeway Lake fire, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.