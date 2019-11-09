ROLLING COVERAGE: Adelaide Park properties threatened

BUSHFIRE PLUME: The massive bushfire raging through the Capricorn Coast is endangering properties and causing evacuations. This shot was taken by Karissa Atkinson from Hidden Valley.

6.20PM: QFES has provided a comprehensive update on the Cobraball bushfire which remains at a ‘watch and act’ status with residents advised to “leave now”.

At 6pm, QFES said conditions were continuing to worsen with the dangerous fire travelling in a north easterly direction between Limestone Creek Road, Preston Road and Adelaide Park Road.

It is currently impacting Barmaryee Road and Neils Road.

The fire could have a significant impact on the community and people

“Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so,” QFES said.

“If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

“Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

“You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.”

QFES advises that people can relocate to the basketball courts in Cordingley Street, Yeppoon.

People in the area of the bushfires will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

Reinforcements were requested to help defend a house and shed on Preston Rd.

View of the fire burning on the Capricorn Coast near Adelaide Park.

6PM: ADELAIDE Park is the focus of firefighting efforts presently.

A fierce front burning near Preston Rd forced a fire crew to retreat when it was deemed “too dangerous to defend” a structure.

Firefighters are still struggling to protect buildings along Limestone Creek Rd.

The latest advice suggest the fire front has spread as far west as Mount Rae Rd.

A QFES crew reported that three children had approached them offering information which could help them relating to the fires.

Police are currently on their way to their location to interview them.

5.30PM: FIREFIGHTERS are desperately trying to defend structures along Limestone Creek Rd.

Two sheds are fully engulfed in flames and water bomber reinforcements were requested to save the main building.

More urban firefighting appliances were requested to defend houses on both sides of Limestone Creek rd.

A major update was expected shortly from QFES regarding this intense fire battle.

Multiple residents in Bungundarra have reported a new fire burning on Browns Lane just before 5pm today.

A fire crew said they could a visible plume of smoke and were dispatched to tackle the fire.

At 5.24pm, the crew confirmed they had extinguished the fire.

This image of the Capricorn Coast bushfire was captured by Luke Bishop in Bondoola.

State of Fire Emergency

A State of Fire Emergency has been declared across 42 Local Government Areas in Queensland, following a period of significantly heightened fire weather conditions expected to continue into next week.

The State of Fire Emergency prohibits the lighting of all types of outdoor fires, and bans certain activities that can cause fires to ignite.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Acting Commissioner Mike Wassing said fire crews were battling multiple blazes and all possible steps had to be taken to prevent further fires igniting.

“We’re experiencing tinder box-like conditions across much of the state and all it takes is one spark to start a fire that may burn for days,” Mr Wassing said.

“This declaration is vital to prevent bushfires breaking out and posing a danger to lives and property.”

Mr Wassing said the declaration overrode all existing permits to light fire, banned fireworks and the lighting of any outdoor cooking fires.

“The declaration also prohibits welding, grinding and the use of oxy acetylene cutting or heating outdoors,” he said.

“The use of the machinery and power tools in open areas has the potential to exacerbate the bushfire risk, which is why it is essential people do not use these tools outdoors.

“The declaration also gives QFES the authority to draw on private resources, such as plant and equipment, to assist in firefighting or preparation.”

Mr Wassing said substantial penalties could be issued to those who breached the declaration.

“The penalties for contravening this declaration are serious – a fine of up to $3,336 or two years imprisonment,” he said.

“Our crews are doing a fantastic job protecting lives and property, and we ask that Queenslanders continue to do their part to prevent fires starting and spreading.”

Mr Wassing urged Queenslanders to remain vigilant and continue to follow the advice of authorities.

“Everyone should have a bushfire survival plan and know what they are going to do if a fire approaches,” he said.

“People need to keep up-to-date on the QFES website and social media channels, and tune into local radio.

“It is important they follow the advice given and don’t leave it too late to evacuate if they need to.

“Bushfire prevention is a community effort, so it is essential people report fires and to Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

The declaration will be in effect until revoked.

This will apply in the Central region to:

Banana Shire

Gladstone Regional

Rockhampton Regional

Central Highlands Regional

Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire

Livingstone Shire

Isaac Regional

Mackay Regional

Blackall Tambo Regional

4.30PM: THINGS are getting worse in Adelaide Park.

The fire has now jumped Preston Road.

There are reports of a structure, cars and a boat burning on Limestone Creek Rd.

Waterbombing activities are intensifying.

View of the fire burning on the Capricorn Coast near Adelaide Park.

4.05PM: FIREFIGHTERS have called for police assistance to evacuate residents living along Limestone Creek Rd, north of house number 485 in the suburb of Adelaide Park.

QFES said there was a large fire front 200m away from structures on Limestone Creek Rd which were “undefendable”.

Three buildings along with machinery were presently “under threat” and another four expected to be impacted in the next half hour.

Waterbombing and Rural Fire Service reinforcements have been requested.

Fire crews also requested police establish a road block on Limestone Creek Rd because “rubber-neckers are causing havok”.

Authorities have requested motorists not drive unnecessarily on bushfire affected roads.

EVACUATION ORDERED: Properties north of #485 Limestone Creek Rd are under threat and evacuations are underway.

3.15PM: THE leave now order is still in effect for the bushfire at Cobraball according to the latest QFES warning.

At 2.55pm, the bushfire was at the ‘watch and act’ warning level, burning in a north easterly direction from Old Byfield Road towards Limestone Creek Road.

It is currently impacting Barmaryee Road and Neils Road.

The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

“Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property,” QFES said.

“You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.”

“Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so.

“If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.”

2.40PM: Following the order for Cobraball residents to leave immediately, the situation continues to deteriorate.

A firefront 200 to 300m wide is threatening structures along Old Byfield Rd.

There were reports of explosions occuring in the vincity of Old Byfield Rd with one building “well involved” with fire and the “potential for a person to be missing”.

There are power lines and transformers down in the area.



There are now 24 crews at the scene and another 6 on their way.

There are concerns about properties towards the end of Barmaryee Rd where fire was threatening properties.

QFES door knocked to conduct welfare checks and residents on the southern side of Barmaryee Rd were told to relocate.

A firebombing helicopter was working with fire crews to defend properties.

The fire front has reportedly now passed through the area.

There were reports of excessive traffic on the road from onlookers obstructing the role of QFES crews.

They called for police to establish a road block.

Four fire crews are also fighting a fire burning towards the end of Newby Rd, Bondoola.

1.50PM: LEAVE now Cobraball residents.

That was the latest warning from QFES, issued at 1.35pm today.

QFES advise the bushfire in Cobraball is threatening properties in the area and conditions are getting worse.

“Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous,” QFES said.

“At 1.35pm, a fast-moving grass fire is travelling in a northerly direction from Old Byfield Road, Newby Road and Cobraball Road, Cobraball. The fire is likely to impact Newby Road. The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

“Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.”

A firecrew reported a property had been “impinged” by the fire with “damage to machinery” and “unknown damage to the structure”.

There are reports that a fast moving fire is threatening houses at the end of Barmaryee Rd residents in the area may need to be evacuated.

There are presently 10 crews at the scene and 11 on their way including a water bombing helicopter and a fire mapping aircraft.

1.25PM: RESIDENTS in the vicinity of Cobraball (south-west of Yeppoon) are being told to prepare to leave after QFES issued a ‘watch and act’ alert at 12.55pm today.

QFES advises there is a grass fire in Cobraball and conditions could get worse.

“You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly,” QFES said.

“Currently as at 12.55pm, a fast moving grass fire is travelling in a northerly direction from Old Byfield Road, Newby Road and Cobraball Road, Cobraball.

“Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.”

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

What your should do

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

Advise family and friends of your plan.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

Take action to protect your livestock.

Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

12.45PM: THERE is an unfolding emergency at in the Cobraball/ Byfield area after a grassfire was reported at 11.58am at Old Byfield Rd, Cobraball.

Early reports suggest it was a fast moving grassfire burning with very large fire front with flames 3m high, producing large plumes of smoke.

A person has suffered third degree burns on their legs and an ambulance crew is on their way to assist.

Urban fire fighting units have been requested for property protection along with water bombers.

Eight additional fire crews are on their way to the scene.

Sheds, tanks and caravans are all under threat.

FIRE MAP: There were a number fires burning around Capricornia at 1pm Saturday.

At 10.35am, a fire was reported to be burning on both sides of the railway tracks in the vicinity of Hinchcliff St and Farm St in Kawana.

Five fire crews responded within 10 minutes to the fire, quickly bringing it under control at 10.59am.

Some crews have remained to dampen down hotspots.

Another small vegetation fire sprang up at 11.30am at Raglan Station Rd, Raglan.

A number of crews are on scene and have it under control.

They are currently in the process of mopping up the edges of the fire.

In addition to these fires, existing fires continue to burn around the Mount Larcom, Mount Morgan and Iron Pot areas.

BUSHIRE THREAT: Saturday's fire danger rating has Capricornia and areas along the east coast in the 'severe' category for bushfires.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the bushfire areas.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you see a new fire or believe your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000).