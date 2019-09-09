ROLLING COVERAGE: Bushfires continue to threaten CQ

FIRE EMERGENCY: Multiple fire crews are currently fighting a large fire burning in the Lakes Creek area. This photo was taken from Vesty St.

FIRE EMERGENCY: Multiple fire crews are currently fighting a large fire burning in the Lakes Creek area. This photo was taken from Vesty St. Jann Houley

MONDAY, 9AM: FIREFIGHTERS have been working around the clock to maintain several bushfires burning around Central Queensland.

A vegetation fire has been burning on Mount Archer since 1.51pm yesterday.

As of 4.45pm Sunday, a vegetation fire was burning in the vicinity of Vesty Street, Dorly Street and Montgomerie Street in the Lakes Creek area.

Waterbombers were called in to contain the blaze and a strong police presence.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have the bushfire warning level listed as advice at this stage, meaning there is no immediate threat but you need to stay informed in case the situation changes.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Byfield has also suffered at the hands of a bushfire.

However, as of 10.20am Saturday, firefighters were able to contain the blaze.

QFES have the bushfire warning level listed as advice at this stage, meaning there is no immediate threat but you need to stay informed in case the situation changes.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

QFES advise crews are no longer required on scene at the bushfire burning north of Coowoonga Road between Ranglewood Road and Hoys Road, Coowonga, or the bushfire burning at Farnborough Road and Woodwind Valley Road, Farnborough.

More to come.