ROLLING COVERAGE: Candidates on election day in Rocky

28th Mar 2020 1:37 PM
ANGER has boiled out from Queensland residents at the news of having to vote today, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

In Rockhampton, the polling booths have been reportedly quiet.

Here is what Rockhampton Regional Council candidates have been up to.

See the Livingstone Shire Council rolling coverage here.

Rockhampton Regional Council division 7 candidate Donna Kirkland on election day.
DONNA KIRKLAND, DIVISION 7 COUNCILLOR CANDIDATE:

Been at this since 7:30am.

People have been great.

Lots of waves, thumbs up and number 1’s.

We had very strict regulations around our presence near booths and we restricted to the fringes

Streets starting to quieten off now.

No Scrutineers at booths this evening.

Formal counting at Showgrounds tomorrow.

