Rolling coverage: CQ bushfires updates, stunning fire pics

BUSHFIRES: Locals have submitted amazing images of the bushfires raging around the Capricorn Coast over the past few days. Sharron Smith

UPDATE 2PM: THERE are several major fires burning in the Rockhampton region worth keeping an eye on as a light wind blows and the temperature soars to an expected 34°C in Rockhampton today.

Fire crews currently have the upper hand with all of the blazes confined within containment lines.

CURRENT FIRES: These fires were burning around the Rockhampton Region at midday on Wednesday. Rural Fire Service

Barmaryee Rd, Barmaryee: At 9.25am, five Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were on scene at a bushfire burning near Neils Road, Barmaryee.

This fire broke out around 9am and was posing no threat to property.

Firefighters conducted back-burning operations to contain the fire, which completed at 10.30am.

As of 11.15am, there were no vehicles on route or at the scene of the fire.

Farnborough (north of Yeppoon): Locals have shared some stunning images of the fire which has burned at Farnborough over the past couple of days.

The previous bushfire warning for the Farnborough fire has changed.

QFES crews remain on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Farnborough Road, Iwasaki Road and Hinz Avenue, Farnborough.

This fire is contained and is posing no threat to property at this time. Firefighters will continue to monitor the blaze over the coming days and smoke may affect the area.

As of 11.30am, there were no vehicles on route or at the scene of the fire.

The Caves (north of Rockhampton): The previous bushfire warning has changed.

QFES crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning in the vicinity of Barmoya Road and Gunder Road, The Caves.

The fire is contained and there is no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters will continue to monitor the blaze.

Motorists should drive with caution and are advised to avoid Gunder Road as traffic restrictions may be in place due to a risk of trees and branches falling as a result of the fire.

As of 1.30pm, there were no vehicles on route or at the scene of the fire.

Residents situated nearby to the fires may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day. They are are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

The Bureau of Meteorology Daily Fire Danger Rating predicts a very high fire risk in Capricornia over the coming days.

FIRE FORECAST: The Bureau of Meteorology Daily Fire Danger Rating predicts a very high fire risk in Capricornia over the coming days. BoM

11AM: A THIRD bushfire has broken out across CQ and is keeping local firefighters on their toes.

An alert issued at 9.25am by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said multiple crews were on scene at a bushfire burning near Neils Rd, Barmaryee.

This fire broke out about 9am and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are conducting backburning to contain the fire.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.