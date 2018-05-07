Menu
DAY TWO: Day two has kicked off at Beef Australia 2018 with the grounds a hive of activity from 6am this morning.
News

Rolling coverage: Day two kicks off at Beef Australia

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
8th May 2018 10:05 AM

THE gates have opened to the second day of Beef Australia after a crowd of 25,000 passed through the grounds yesterday.

With thousands having already ventured through the expo, numbers are set to soar again with masses of school students attending the event today to learn everything beef related.

 

Cattle competitions will also carry on today with cattle and their handlers prepping for the day from early this morning.

The much awaited CQUniversity Beef Australia 2018 industry symposium will also kick off.

 

Here is what you can expect today at Beef Australia:

  • Landmark stud cattle competition judging in centre ring from 8am
  • Ray White Rural junior led steer competition in the centre ring from 8am
  • The Beef Australia 2018 trade fair from 8.30am to 5.30pm

 

  • Linking live export to your commercial success - what is driving price from 9.30am at the Gallagher Livestock Manager Room
  • PwC celebrity chef restaurant lunch service at 12pm
  • Young beef producers meet and mix on the Walter Pearce Lawn at 5pm

The Morning Bulletin reporters will be on the grounds again all day to bring you the latest information from Beef Australia, so watch this space.

    Local Partners