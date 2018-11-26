Menu
DAY 2: The bushfire at Deepwater is considered at 'rare event'.
Breaking

ROLLING COVERAGE: Round Hill residents prepare to leave

Mark Zita
by
26th Nov 2018 7:44 AM | Updated: 8:21 AM

8.20AM: QFES advises the threat level for Deepwater remains the same.

The bushfire is now impacting the Deepwater community, and residents who have not evacuated, must make their way to Miriam Vale Community Centre at 41 Blomfield Street.

8.00AM: RESIDENTS in Round Hill are advised to get ready to leave, as the bushfire heading towards Bousgas Drive and Anderson Way, could get worse quickly.

Residents who do choose to evacuate, are advised to travel north on Bousgas Drive and Anderson Way.

EARLIER: AS OF 6:25am, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have advised the conditions at Deepwater remain the same.

The bushfire is now impacting the Deepwater community, and residents who have not evacuated, must make their way to Miriam Vale Community Centre at 41 Blomfield Street.

Meanwhile for Round Hill residents, they are advised to be prepared to leave or follow their bushfire survival plan, as the fire heading towards Bousgas Drive and Anderson Way is likely to impact the area.

QFES advises the following:

  • Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.
  • Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).
  • Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

If you are leaving:

  • Secure your pets for safe transport.
  • Check for road closures and then advise family and friends of your intended travel route.
  • Take your important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) when you leave.
  • Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

If you are unable to leave:

  • Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.
  • Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.
  • Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.
  • Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.
  • If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

The next update will be issued at 8:25am, or if the situation changes.

This is a developing news story, more to come.

